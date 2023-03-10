Open in App
Paterson, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Paterson Public School Officials Celebrate Eastside Basketball Champions

By Gabriella Dragone,

5 days ago

PATERSON, NJ - Following a thrilling championship season for the Eastside Basketball Program; district officials, Eastside High School administrators, and Board of Education commissioners honored the Eastside Mighty Ghosts, Lady Ghosts, and Winter Cheerleaders at the Board of Education meeting on Wednesday evening.

“Everyone in this room tonight has always known that greatness comes from Paterson. But rarely have we seen so much greatness come from so many people of Paterson at the same time,”  Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer said.

On Saturday, the Eastside Mighty Ghosts won the team’s first Group IV State Championship since 2015 after winning the Passaic County Championship on February 18, under the leadership of Head Coach Marquis Webb. The Eastside Lady Ghosts won their second consecutive Passaic County Championship under the leadership of Head Coach Brandon Pilgrim and his coaching staff on the same day. With both teams throughout the season were the Eastside High School Winter Cheerleaders.

“Together, they achieved a truly remarkable basketball season, and perhaps more importantly, instilled pride in all of us in Paterson Public Schools and in the City of Paterson,” Shafer said.

Assistant Superintendent David Cozart said that years ago he, Eastside Principal of Operations Dr. Gerald Glisson, and Eastside Athletic Supervisor T.J. Hill envisioned the caliber of student-athletes that achieved this year’s championship season.

“I really appreciate the efforts, the hard work, the drive, the mental toughness – everything was there,” Cozart said. “They dominated, but they weren’t arrogant about it.”

Superintendent Shafer acknowledged the efforts during the past season of Mighty Ghosts Head Coach Marquis Webb and his staff, Lady Ghosts Head Coach Brandon Pilgrim and his staff, and Cheerleading Head Coach JaNiece Jenkins and her staff.  She also had special words for Eastside’s athletic supervisor, T.J. Hill.

“He has built upon the foundation that was laid by our departed friend and colleague Dr. Gerald Glisson and his ethic of, “All, Us, We,” Shafer said.  “And so, I say thank you to T.J. Hill for taking “All Us We” and making it your own, and establishing a championship culture at Eastside High School.” Glisson died on May 2, 2020, after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus early in the pandemic.

Hill thanked Shafer, the Board of Education, and many school and district administrators for their support and recognition of the Eastside Athletic Department’s efforts.

“From my perspective, it takes a village,” Hill said. “I appreciate the support. As long as I am in this position, with you continuing to give us support, we’re going to make Paterson a success.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o0sIc_0lFVoV8v00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PWLV2_0lFVoV8v00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gnWH9_0lFVoV8v00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Paterson, NJ newsLocal Paterson, NJ
Big North Conference 2023 boys basketball Player of the Year & full conference honors
Paterson, NJ17 hours ago
Passaic County Sheriff Answers Questions About ‘Jail Reorganization” During Wayne Council Meeting
Wayne, NJ1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Millburn High School to Make Fourth Appearance at VEX Robotics World Championships
Millburn, NJ11 hours ago
Morristown High School and Middle School Students Named Music Student of the Month
Morristown, NJ7 hours ago
Wrestling: Brearley Seniors Receive Over $850,000 in Scholarships
Kenilworth, NJ1 day ago
EOCHS’ Davis places second at track Meet of Champions
East Orange, NJ1 day ago
Additions to All Five Elementary Schools Considered by Montville Twp Board of Education
Montville, NJ2 days ago
Athlete Spotlight - Kevin Haxhari
North Salem, NY11 hours ago
Harlem Wizards Bring Their Winning History to Glen Rock
Glen Rock, NJ15 hours ago
Wayne Has an Opportunity to Comment on Changes to the Superintendent’s Contract – Here is Some information That Could Help
Wayne, NJ2 days ago
South Orange Neighbors Contentious, Critical of Proposed New Seton Hall Building Plans
South Orange, NJ8 hours ago
Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District Referendum Passes, According to Unofficial Results
Bridgewater, NJ1 day ago
John Jay 5/6 Girls Edged by Edgemont
Scarsdale, NY10 hours ago
Alex Rodriguez of Verona Named to All-Division Basketball Team
Verona, NJ2 days ago
South Plainfield Schools to Receive State Aid Increase of 65-Percent
South Plainfield, NJ1 day ago
Livingston Students Recognize Inspirational Activists for Black History Month
Livingston, NJ7 hours ago
Rahway Resident and Owner of Sylvan Learning Center Can Help Your Student Succeed
Rahway, NJ11 hours ago
Charges Filed Against Nutley High School Student, Parents Whisper About Bullying
Nutley, NJ1 day ago
Phillipsburg High School is Taking the Pledge
Phillipsburg, NJ2 days ago
Bayonne High School Students to Stage Production of Rent
Bayonne, NJ12 hours ago
Bayonne High School Students Get in Touch with Nature, and History
Bayonne, NJ2 days ago
Former Kenilworth Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday
Kenilworth, NJ6 hours ago
Sen. Ron Rice, Newark public servant and leading Black statewide voice, dies
Newark, NJ7 hours ago
New Jersey governor rages after 10th place team didn’t make NCAA basketball tourney
New Brunswick, NJ2 days ago
Young Announces Board of Ed Bid
Katonah, NY15 hours ago
Closures and Delayed Openings in Madison on Tuesday March 14
Madison, NJ2 days ago
Bloomfield to Conduct Annual Spring Town-wide Cleanup
Bloomfield, NJ14 hours ago
N.J. university gets surprise $1M gift from grad — 20 years after her death
Wayne, NJ3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy