Paterson Public School Officials Celebrate Eastside Basketball Champions

PATERSON, NJ - Following a thrilling championship season for the Eastside Basketball Program; district officials, Eastside High School administrators, and Board of Education commissioners honored the Eastside Mighty Ghosts, Lady Ghosts, and Winter Cheerleaders at the Board of Education meeting on Wednesday evening.

“Everyone in this room tonight has always known that greatness comes from Paterson. But rarely have we seen so much greatness come from so many people of Paterson at the same time,” Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer said.

On Saturday, the Eastside Mighty Ghosts won the team’s first Group IV State Championship since 2015 after winning the Passaic County Championship on February 18, under the leadership of Head Coach Marquis Webb. The Eastside Lady Ghosts won their second consecutive Passaic County Championship under the leadership of Head Coach Brandon Pilgrim and his coaching staff on the same day. With both teams throughout the season were the Eastside High School Winter Cheerleaders.

“Together, they achieved a truly remarkable basketball season, and perhaps more importantly, instilled pride in all of us in Paterson Public Schools and in the City of Paterson,” Shafer said.

Assistant Superintendent David Cozart said that years ago he, Eastside Principal of Operations Dr. Gerald Glisson, and Eastside Athletic Supervisor T.J. Hill envisioned the caliber of student-athletes that achieved this year’s championship season.

“I really appreciate the efforts, the hard work, the drive, the mental toughness – everything was there,” Cozart said. “They dominated, but they weren’t arrogant about it.”

Superintendent Shafer acknowledged the efforts during the past season of Mighty Ghosts Head Coach Marquis Webb and his staff, Lady Ghosts Head Coach Brandon Pilgrim and his staff, and Cheerleading Head Coach JaNiece Jenkins and her staff. She also had special words for Eastside’s athletic supervisor, T.J. Hill.

“He has built upon the foundation that was laid by our departed friend and colleague Dr. Gerald Glisson and his ethic of, “All, Us, We,” Shafer said. “And so, I say thank you to T.J. Hill for taking “All Us We” and making it your own, and establishing a championship culture at Eastside High School.” Glisson died on May 2, 2020, after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus early in the pandemic.

Hill thanked Shafer, the Board of Education, and many school and district administrators for their support and recognition of the Eastside Athletic Department’s efforts.

“From my perspective, it takes a village,” Hill said. “I appreciate the support. As long as I am in this position, with you continuing to give us support, we’re going to make Paterson a success.”











