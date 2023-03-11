Open in App
California State
Larry Brown Sports

Christian McCaffrey’s brother lands NFL coaching job

By Dan Benton,

5 days ago
Oct 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) before playing against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins and head coach Mike McDaniel announced their 2023 coaching staff on Friday, and it includes several new additions. Among the additions was offensive assistant Max McCaffrey, who is the brother of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and son of retired NFL wide receiver Ed McCaffrey.

The 28-year-old McCaffrey had spent the past three seasons on staff at Northern Colorado. He began as their wide receivers coach, but in 2021, he took on the additional duties of offensive coordinator.

Prior to his entry into coaching, McCaffrey was an undrafted free agent out of Duke who spent four years in the NFL and one in the XFL. He had stints with the Oakland Raiders, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars, and San Francisco 49ers. He also played for the DC Defenders of the aforementioned XFL.

During his time in the NFL, McCaffrey saw action in just six career games, hauling in one reception for four yards.

In 2021, McCaffrey made headlines after breaking a clipboard and throwing it into the stands where it struck and injured a fan. Northern Colorado reprimanded him for his actions .

The post Christian McCaffrey’s brother lands NFL coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

