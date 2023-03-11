Sleep Week 2023 starts tomorrow—shop the best Tuft & Needle mattress deals here

Scoop dreamy discounts on Reviewed-approved mattresses and more today at Tuft & Needle. Reviewed/Tuft & Needle

What better time to invest in a new mattress than during Sleep Week 2023 ? The week-long event is designed to raise awareness about the importance of sleep and not-so-coincidentally, offers tons of markdowns on mattresses we love . One of the best sales we've found is at Tuft & Needle , where you can save as much as $470 on supportive sleepers, lovely bed linens and more.

During the Sleep Week sale, you can score the Reviewed-approved Tuft & Needle Original mattress starting at just $633.25 and shop markdowns of up to 40% on customer-favorite bedding and bed frames. To make the price cuts even sweeter, shipping is entirely free on every order and you will get a 100-night free trial with your mattress purchase!

For the perfect addition to your master suite, check out the Tuft & Needle Original mattress . It's one of our favorite mattresses-in-a-box , earning impressive scores both in our lab tests and at home, where our tester slept on it for 30 days. The foam mattress is firm, which makes it perfect for pressure relief. Plus, it's also great for various sleeping positions—our tester noted that she felt the mattress cushioned her body without hugging it. Typically priced at $995 for the queen size, you can take home the mattress today for just $845.75, saving you nearly $150.

If you need something with more of a cushiony feel, there's the Tuft & Needle Mint mattress , down 15% from $1,595 to $1,355.75 for the queen size. When we tested it, the Mint impressed us with its fantastic motion-isolation—it completely absorbed all of the energy released when we dropped a weight on it, instead of sending a ripple effect across the sleeper. Not only did the mattress relieve pressure well (especially in its center), but it also stayed cool through the night thanks to some great heat diffusion.

Sleep Week 2023 officially kicks off tomorrow, March 12 , and these dreamy discounts are already selling fast at Tuft & Needle. We suggest moving fast on these mattress markdowns while you still can.

