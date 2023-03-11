Hartland freshman shines in district basketball final loss to Fenton

LINDEN — The pressure of the state basketball tournament didn’t faze Hartland freshman Parker Sundman.

In fact, the Division 1 district tournament at Linden High School served as a coming-out party for a player who should have plenty of great moments over the next three seasons.

Sundman scored 17 points for Hartland in a 50-42 loss to Fenton in the district championship game Friday night.

In a district semifinal victory over Holly , Sundman scored 14 points, hitting three consecutive 3-pointers early in the third quarter.

“He scored well in the past, say, four games,” Hartland coach Kevin Blouin said. “In districts, things just started to click for him. It took him a couple games early on to get used to the speed. He’s really adjusted well. He had a nice district tournament.”

Sundman spent most of the season on the junior varsity team, making the varsity roster as a “fifth-quarter” player who can play one quarter with the big team.

“He was the point guard on the JV team for us,” Blouin said. “At his size, he displayed an ability to handle the ball really well. That’s really big if you can protect the ball and make things happen and don’t turn it over at that size.

“He uses his length really well offensively and defensively. He’s about 6-2. We kind of put those things together. He’s a pretty mature kid on the basketball floor, so that helped us make that decision.”

Fenton got out to a lead early and Hartland couldn’t get within striking distance, but was never out of the game. The Tigers (18-6) won their first district since 2012 and only their second in the past 33 seasons.

“We really executed well on offense,” Blouin said. “We just couldn’t find the bottom of the basket. We had great looks all night, shared the ball well, got to the paint when we needed to. We got open 3s. Sometimes that happens. Our kids played extremely hard, fought all the way.”

Junior Brady Quinn and sophomore Alex Hernandez each had six points for Hartland.

The Eagles, playing in their third straight district championship game, finished the season 7-17. Unlike this season, they should return plenty of varsity experience in 2023-24 with nine players eligible to come back.

“We’ll have a ton of experience from this season, a big junior class returning, a lot of kids coming back after playing a lot of minutes,” Blouin said. “We’ll have a lot of guys who have been tested at this level.”

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Hartland freshman shines in district basketball final loss to Fenton