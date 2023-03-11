Open in App
Flushing, NY
Police release surveillance video of suspect who punched 74-year-old in Flushing

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lOKST_0lFVBlqg00

Days after a 74-year-old woman was viciously attacked on a Queens street, police have released surveillance video of the suspect in the random beating.

Officials say the incident happened near 31st Drive and 140th Street on Wednesday afternoon in a quiet, residential neighborhood.

The victim was punched in the face and knocked to the ground. Officials say she was attacked while passing the suspect on the street.

The suspect was wearing khakis, a dark-colored bubble jacket, black sneakers, and a black surgical mask. Police say he is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds.

The victim was treated for head and back injuries at the scene. Police are asking anyone who recognizes the assailant to give them a call at 1-800-577-TIPS.

