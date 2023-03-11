Tottenham v Nottingham Forest, Leicester v Chelsea: clockwatch – live

3.45pm GMT

NO GOAL! Everton 1-0 Brentford

The ball hit Gray’s arm, so the goal has been disallowed. Next!

3.44pm GMT

GOAL? Everton 2-0 Brentford (Gray 42)

Ethan Pinnock’s attempted clearance hits Demarai Gray and flies into the net, but did it hit his arm?

3.43pm GMT

GOAL! Leeds 1-1 Brighton (Bamford 40)

Patrick Bamford has equalised for Leeds with a deflected shot that looped over Jason Steele.

3.42pm GMT

European roundup: Real Madrid 3-1 Espanyol

3.39pm GMT

GOAL! Leicester 1-1 Chelsea (Daka 39)

This sounds like a helluva game. Joao Felix, who thought he’d put Chelsea 2-0 up a moment ago, has now contributed to Leicester’s equaliser. He lost the ball in a dangerous area, and Patson Daka – making his first Premier League start of 2023 – welted the ball past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

3.37pm GMT

Premier League latest

Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool (FT)

Everton 1-0 Brentford

Leeds 0-1 Brighton

Leicester 0-1 Chelsea

Tottenham 2-0 Nottm Forest

3.36pm GMT

NO GOAL! Leicester 0-1 Chelsea

Joao Felix was offside, so a beautiful goal is consigned to the dustbin.

3.35pm GMT

GOAL! Spurs 2-0 Nottm Forest (Kane 35 pen)

Two for Spurs, two for Harry Kane. This came from the penalty spot after Richarlison, who is having a fine game, was brought down by Joe Worrall.

3.35pm GMT

GOAL! Leicester 0-2 Chelsea (Felix 34)

Potter out! Joao Felix has finished off a wonderful move to double Chelsea’s lead, although there’s a check for offside.

Chelsea's Joao Felix sticks the ball in the net. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images/Reuters

3.34pm GMT

GOAL! Leeds 0-1 Brighton (Mac Allister 33)

Brighton are ahead at Elland Road. Alexis Mac Allister, who is having the time of his 24-year-old life, has put them ahead from Kaoru Mitoma’s header.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister heads home. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Mac Allister celebrates with Kaoru Mitoma (right) after opening the scoring at Leeds. Photograph: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

3.28pm GMT

Tottenham 1-0 Nottm Forest “Hey Rob, why do you think Conte is such an awful manager?” says Yash Gupta. “Especially considering Tottenham Hotspur and its fans had nothing to do with his hair at all in the past.”

I think he’s one of the best managers in the world, if you’re into the whole results thing.

3.26pm GMT

Leicester 0-1 Chelsea And now Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has hit the bar at the other end after a deflection off Kalidou Koulibaly.

3.26pm GMT

On this day in 1990, a pulsating FA Cup tie at Loftus Road, live on BBC One.

3.25pm GMT

Leicester 0-1 Chelsea Joao Felix has hit the post for Chelsea, who lead 1-0 in an open game at the King Power Stadium. And yes, since you asked, Gary Lineker is in attendance. Apparently he used to play football for Leicester.

3.22pm GMT

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich were 1-0 down at home to Augsburg. It’s now half-time, and they have edged their way into a 4-1 lead. Joao Cancelo, Benjamin Pavard (2) and Leroy Sane got the goals.

3.20pm GMT

GOAL! Spurs 1-0 Nottm Forest (Kane 19)

Harry Kane plants a header back across Keylor Navas from Pedro Porro’s cross, and this time it counts.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane heads the home side in front. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Then celebrates. Photograph: Nigel Keene/ProSports/Shutterstock

As do the Spurs fans. Photograph: Javier García/Shutterstock

3.16pm GMT

The latest Premier League scores

Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool (FT)

Everton 1-0 Brentford

Leeds 0-0 Brighton

Leicester 0-1 Chelsea

Tottenham 0-0 Nottm Forest

3.16pm GMT

“I already feel quasi-bludgeoned by so many uses of ‘as it stands’ over the last few days but know that there are many more to come,” weeps Steven Hughes. “‘Currently’; ‘at present’; ‘as it is now’; ‘at this time’; ‘where we are now’ could all be used instead or as part of a rotating squad of descriptions but they won’t. Yours, with blood coming from my nose and ears.”

Surely you mean ‘blood coming from my nose and ears the noo’.

3.14pm GMT

Leicester 0-1 Chelsea Daniel Amartey has missed an open goal. “He can’t miss!” says Paul Merson on Sky. “He’s cleared it!”

3.13pm GMT

GOAL! Leicester 0-1 Chelsea (Chilwell 12)

Ben Chilwell has volleyed Chelsea into the lead against his old club, and we have a perfect excuse to link to this piece from Jacob Steinberg.

Ben Chilwell of Chelsea fires the visitors ahead. Photograph: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

The fans of his former club don’t look too impressed. Photograph: Manjit Narotra/ProSports/Shutterstock

3.12pm GMT

Spurs 0-0 Nottm Forest I don’t think they did draw the lines on the wrong player for Richarlison’s goal, although there are plenty of people who still think it wasn’t offside.

3.10pm GMT

Everton 1-0 Brentford I’ve just had a vision of Dwight McNeil’s goal and it was a beauty, arrowed into the far corner from the edge of the area after a quick Everton break.

3.08pm GMT

Match report: Hearts 0-3 Celtic

3.06pm GMT

NO GOAL! Spurs 0-0 Nottm Forest

Erm, about that Richarlison goal. It’s been disallowed for offside… but there is a suggestion that the VAR team may have drawn the line against the wrong player again.

WHAT HAS HAPPENED TO THIS COUNTRY, WE CAN’T EVEN TIE OUR OWN SHOELACES ANYMORE.

3.04pm GMT

Leicester 0-0 Chelsea Joao Felix is limping heavily after a poor tackle from Ricardo Pereira. On Sky Sports, Paul Merson says it could easily have been a red card. He wasn’t even booked.

3.04pm GMT

GOAL! Spurs 1-0 Nottm Forest (Richarlison 3)

Who writes your scripts? After all that hot air in the week, Richarlison has scored his first Premier League goal for Spurs! It was a brilliant finish from an equally good pass by Oliver Skipp (apparently).

3.02pm GMT

GOAL! Everton 1-0 Brentford (McNeil 1)

Dwight McNeil has smashed Everton ahead inside 50 seconds!

Whoomp there it is. Everton have the led courtesy of Dwight McNeil’s left boot. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images/Reuters

Which he’s rather pleased about. Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

3.01pm GMT

Peep peep! It’s Saturday. It’s 3pm. It’s time for football.

2.58pm GMT

Nearly time for the 3pm games . Before that, a quick musical interlude.

2.56pm GMT

Bundesliga

In an unforseeable development, Bayern Munich have come from behind to lead Augsburg. Joao Cancelo and Benjamin Pavard did the needful.

2.56pm GMT

La Liga

Marco Asensio’s injury-time goal clinched a 3-1 win for Real Madrid at home to Espanyol. They’re still in the title race, just about, and they play Barcelona next weekend.

2.53pm GMT

Match report: Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool

2.48pm GMT

On this day in 2003, Martin Keown crosses the wrong man.

2.43pm GMT

On this day in 1989, Forest put the skids under Arsenal’s title challenge

2.39pm GMT

“In these dark times it does raise my spirit to see the collective action of Gary’s fellow presenters,” says Mary Waltz. “It may not be a picket line but it is close. Reactionary governments strike out in anger when someone uses words to convict them. They think they are strong but are only showing how weak they are. Hold the Line!!!”

2.38pm GMT

Bundesliga

It won’t last, so appreciate/wince at this scoreline while you can: Bayern 0-1 Augsburg . Mergim Berisha has scored after a couple of minutes.

2.35pm GMT

The BBC have apologised for… oh. You’re halfway there, lads, one last push.

The BBC will only be able to bring limited sport programming this weekend and our schedules will be updated to reflect that. We are sorry for these changes which we recognise will be disappointing for BBC sport fans. We are working hard to resolve the situation and hope to do so soon.

2.34pm GMT

Solidarity latest

2.32pm GMT

Championship

Bristol City have beaten Blackpool 2-0 in the early game. A banger from Andreas Weimann was followed by a season from Alex Scott.

2.26pm GMT

The Premier League relegation battle, brought to you in association with Spandex

2.25pm GMT

Full time: Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool

It’s not quite as seismic as 8 April 1990 , but Bournemouth have joined that Crystal Palace side in avenging a 9-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Philip Billing’s goal and Mo Salah’s windy penalty were decisive on a memorable afternoon at the Vitality Stadium. It’s a huge win for Bournemouth, who – at least for the next couple of hours – jump from 20th to 16th.

2.20pm GMT

Presented without comment

2.18pm GMT

Scottish Cup

It finished Hearts 0-3 Celtic in the quarter-final at Tynecastle. I don’t know what else to tell you.

2.10pm GMT

Spurs v Nottm Forest team news

Richarlison, the floor is yours.

2.06pm GMT

Leicester v Chelsea team news

2.05pm GMT

Talking of Brighton, this is a cracking read on Roberto De Zerbi’s tactical audacity. That’s right: tactical audacity .

2.03pm GMT

Leeds v Brighton team news

2.02pm GMT

Everton v Brentford team news

2.02pm GMT

A summary of the BBC/Gary Lineker story, cut and pasted with love from our dedicated blog

Gary Lineker’s suspension from the BBC has been followed by dozens of presenters, pundits and contributors withdrawing from BBC duties this weekend.

As the corporation attempted to find a replacement host for Match of the Day on Friday, pundits Ian Wright and Alan Shearer announced they were pulling out of the show in solidarity.

Match of the Day is still due to air tonight, but without a presenter, pundits or commentators.

On Saturday morning, Alex Scott announced she had withdrawn from presenting Football Focus, and Jason Mohammad, the presenter of Final Score, followed suit. Both of those shows were then replaced on the BBC TV schedule.

The BBC’s Radio 5 Live sports coverage was also withdrawn, as was Colin Murray’s 11am Fighting Talk show on the station.

Former England striker Jermain Defoe has tweeted that he will not appear as planned on Sunday’s Match of the Day 2.

Former BBC director general Greg Dyke has said the BBC has undermined its own credibility because it will be viewed as having bowed to government pressure.

Lineker, meanwhile, has travelled to Leicester to watch his former side’s match against Chelsea.

1.59pm GMT

Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool Bournemouth still lead at the Vitality Stadium, but there’s been a missed penalty. Can you resist this clickbait? Can you?

1.54pm GMT

Scottish Cup

Celtic are about to join Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the semi-finals. They are 3-0 up at Hearts with a few minutes remaining. Aaron Mooy, Kyogo Furuhashi and Cameron Carter-Vickers got the goals.

1.52pm GMT

La Liga

Real Madrid lead Espanyol 2-1 at half-time at the Bernabeu. They went behind, as is their wont, but Vinicius Jr and Eder Militao have only gone and changed the narrative.

If it stays like this Real will be six points behind Barcelona having played a game more. Barcelona play Athletic in Bilbao tomorrow.

1.49pm GMT

Anyway, to today’s early games

After just under an hour at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth lead Liverpool 1-0. Philip Billing scored after one of many incisive counter-attacks from the home side.

Liverpool look dangerous going forward and extremely frazzled at the back. You can follow the last half hour with Scott Murray.

1.47pm GMT

Apropos bugger all, how good is this goal?

All diving headers are good for the viscera, but this is particularly special. In fact I’m struggling to remember a header quite like this: diving away from goal, then straining his neck muscles like an angry Bruce Banner to force it back across the goalkeeper. The background noise (both the crowd and the commentary from Dave Farrar) are perfect as well.

1.30pm GMT

Preamble

And now for something completely different: actual football. The increasingly bizarre/depressing/uplifting/hilarious Match of the Day story is going to dominate the news cycle for the forseeable, but antediluvian values dictate we should also keep abreast of this afternoon’s games.

This afternoon’s Clockwatch will focus on the overwhelming futility of life in England in 2023 Premier League, with five of the bottom seven in action, but we’ll also have updates from around England and Europe. And, yes, from BBC Towers. We have a dedicated Fiasco of the Day blog that you can follow as well.

These are this afternoon’s Premier League games, all 3pm kick-offs unless stated.

Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool (12.30pm)

Everton v Brentford

Leeds v Brighton

Leicester v Chelsea (guest-starring Gary Winston Lineker OBE)

Tottenham v Nottm Forest

These all looked like huge games 24 hours ago; now they’re almost background noise. It takes a lot to push football off the back pages, but football has managed it.