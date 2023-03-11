Vigil to be held Saturday for mother who was hit, killed in southwest Charlotte

A candlelight vigil will be held Saturday evening for a young mother who was killed on Nations Ford Road last weekend.

Olivia Kowalski was killed while trying to cross Nations Ford Road in an area where there are no crosswalks despite heavy foot traffic. Her friends told Channel 9′s Joe Bruno that Kowalski was a nail technician and a loving mother to her 8-year-old son, Kayden. Kowalski’s best friend is begging for whoever is responsible to come forward and take accountability.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Deadly hit-and-run spotlights poor pedestrian infrastructure along Charlotte road

“We just want to bring awareness to what happened to our friend, we don’t want this to be something that was last week’s news story,” Molly Greene said.

Saturday’s vigil will be held at 6 p.m. along the 7900 block of Nation’s Ford Road, which is just pass Circle K along Interstate 77. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is still searching for the driver who killed Kowalski.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the vigil.

