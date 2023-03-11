Open in App
ABC News

Tractor-trolley in Pakistan falls into canal, killing 10

By The Associated Press,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VhutZ_0lFUSwv300

A tractor-pulled trolley transporting villagers to a shrine fell into an irrigation canal in eastern Pakistan, killing at least 10 people, a rescue official said Saturday.

Ahmed Kamal, the head of the rescue service in the Dera Ghazi Khan district of Punjab province, said 27 of the 46 people onboard the trolley were rescued after the Friday accident by the time the operation was suspended due to darkness. Five bodies were retrieved and some of the rescued were injured, he said.

Kamal said another five bodies were retrieved when searchers began again Saturday. He said the dead included three children and seven women. Nine people were still unaccounted for Saturday.

Such incidents often take place in Pakistan where transportation infrastructure is often substandard, especially in rural villages, and people largely disregard safety standards.

