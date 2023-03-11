Shelby Co. home damaged in 2-alarm fire

Multiple fire departments were called in a mutual aid to fight the second two-alarm fire in Miami Valley Saturday overnight.

Maplewood, Van Buren, Port Jefferson, Quincy, Sidney, Washington Township, and Fletcher Fire Departments were dispatched to the 5200 block of state Route 29 at around 6:55 a.m. after receiving reports of a structure fire, Shelby County Dispatch told News Center 7.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a house “fully involved” in flames and requested mutual aid from surrounding towns and counties, namely Miami and Champaign County, dispatch said. The fire was then upgraded to a two-alarm fire.

Crews were able to evacuate the occupants; however, one person required medics due to smoke inhalation, dispatch informed. Medics responded to the scene and provided treatment.

Crews continued to attack the fire over an hour after the initial call was made.

It is currently unknown what caused the fire.

