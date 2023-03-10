Open in App
Bedford Hills, NY
TAPinto.net

A Hero's Farewell

By Carol Reif,

4 days ago

BEDFORD HILLS, N.Y. - The first member of the Bedford Hills Fire Department to achieve 75 years of service has answered his final alarm.

Hometown hero George Edward Graniero Sr. passed away last month at an assisted care facility in Syracuse. He was 94 and had still been responding to calls at age 89.

“He went out and directed traffic with his coat on and his flashlight. That was his big thing,” recalled his son George Graniero Jr., a Bedford Hills firefighter and an ex-chief of the department.

Grandsons Marc Graniero Sr., a Bedford Hills firefighter and ex-captain, and Jeffrey Graniero, who is a member but not currently active, are also carrying forward his legacy.

His late brother, Joseph, also served with the BHFD.

“The passing of our ‘Senior Man’ leaves an unfillable void not only within our department but also in the Bedford community,” wrote Chief Alexander Dennett when announcing his death.

“What a legacy George Graniero Sr. left to our town. After growing up and raising a family in Bedford Hills and 76 years serving as a volunteer firefighter, it seems that everyone knew and loved him,” said Bedford Supervisor Ellen Calves.

Folks flocked to social media to express sympathy to Graniero’s family. One noted that he was “the kindest man I’ve known.” Another wrote: “He lived a good life to the fullest and touched so many along the way.” Another recalled his “infectious smile” and “commanding wit.”

Moving out of the house he’d lived in for most of his life and into assisted care was tough, said George Jr., praising his father for being brave.

Graniero was doing well in his new home.

“He made friends right away. He was named Man of the Month. Wherever he went, he touched people so much,” said George Jr., who added that even before his dad died, folks were always telling him that Graniero was “the greatest man they ever met.”

Graniero was just 18 when he joined the BHFD on May 1, 1946. He was issued badge No. 309 and assigned to the engine company.

George Jr. shared one of his dad’s favorite anecdotes.

Back then, sparks from passing locomotives would cause a lot of brush fires, so the department was a very busy place.

One day Graniero was sitting in his high school English class when the whistle blew.

“So he gets up and he’s leaving and the teacher goes, ‘Excuse me, George, where are you going?’ He said, ‘There’s a fire. I gotta go.’ And he ran out of the school, down to the firehouse, and drove the truck to the fire,” his son said.

During his tenure, Graniero held the positions of lieutenant (1955-1956), captain (1957-1959), member of the department’s board of directors (1957-1959) and engineer (E197) (2000-2004).

Named Firefighter of the Year in 2000, he was feted at the department’s 2021 inspection for becoming the first member in its history to achieve 75 years of service.

“George Sr.’s impact on everyone was evident in January ’22 when the community and our mutual aid partners came together to honor George for his dedication and many years of service,” Dennett wrote.

A first-generation American, he was born on March 14, 1928, to Michael and Assunta (Salvia) Graniero.

After graduating from Bedford Hills High School, he became a medic with the Army Medical Corps during the Korean War.

He and Della (Crandall) married in 1951 and built a home on Crescent Terrace where they raised three sons: Michael, George Jr., and Douglas.

The couple spent many happy hours attending their boys’ football and baseball games. They did the same for their grandchildren.

Graniero was a huge Yankees and Giants fan.

He and Della took up skiing in their thirties after their kids had learned the sport. Graniero was still hitting the slopes at age 80, George Jr. recalled.

They also hiked the national parks and took long strolls on a dirt road near the Cross River Reservoir.

The Granieros were among the first folks to discover that peaceful spot; now Maple Avenue is packed with walkers.

His dad walked four miles a day “for years and years and years,” George Jr. added.

They also appreciated good music and often attended concerts at Caramoor and Tanglewood. The couple traveled to Italy, but most of all, their family said, “they loved their time spent at their vacation home on Cape Cod.”

George was predeceased by his wife in 2014, and by his brother, Joseph, in 2013.

He is survived by three sons: Michael (Lisa) of Manlius, George Jr. (Margaret) of Katonah, and Douglas (Jennifer) of Boulder, Colo.; three grandsons: Marc (Alexandra) of Mahopac, Jeffrey (Meghan) of Brewster, and Samuel (Kandice) of East Syracuse; two great-grandchildren: Audrey and Marc Jr.; sister-in-law Mary Graniero; one niece; and several nephews.

SAYING GOODBYE

Friends, family members, and colleagues gathered at Clark Associates Funeral Home in Katonah on Saturday, Feb. 25, to celebrate Graniero’s life and to give him a traditional firefighter sendoff.

The funeral procession first wended its way through his old neighborhood.

It then paused at the purple and black bunting-draped Bedford Hills Firehouse on Route 117 where, in Graniero’s honor, a last whistle was blown, an American flag was held aloft by two ladder trucks, firefighters stood at attention, and his old turnout gear was displayed.

The last leg of the solemn journey took mourners up East Main Street in Mount Kisco where Graniero had a barber shop for more than four decades.

(Della used to cut his hair. After she passed away, Jeffrey took on the task. Grandfather and grandson made it part of their Sunday breakfast ritual.)

Firefighters from the village’s Mutual Engine and Hose Co. saluted as the trucks rolled by.

Graniero was interred at Oakwood Cemetery next to his beloved spouse as snow gently fell.

TRIBUTE

To see the fire department’s tribute, paste this in your browser: https://www.bedfordhillsfd.org/news/707/-76-Year-Life-Member-George-Graniero-Sr---Answers-His-Final-Alarm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22PpTG_0lFU985w00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRJvI_0lFU985w00

