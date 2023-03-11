Open in App
Boston, MA
NHL playoff standings update: Bruins, Penguins look to bounce back

By Tim Kavanagh,

5 days ago

As the Eastern Conference playoff matchups take shape, one of the potential pairings in the first round is Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins . Both clubs are coming off tough losses Thursday night, and both play afternoon games today.

The Bruins will host to the Detroit Red Wings ( 1 ET, ABC and ESPN+ ) in a contest that will see Tyler Bertuzzi skate against his former teammates for the first time since coming to Boston ahead of the trade deadline. The B's defeated the Red Wings 5-1 on Oct. 27, and the clubs will play again Sunday afternoon in Detroit. Boston is a country mile ahead of the field in terms of playoff positioning, so it'd take quite a losing streak for the the Bruins to fall out of the No. 1 seed.

Pittsburgh is in no such safe haven, as it's battling the New York Islanders , Florida Panthers , Ottawa Senators , Buffalo Sabres and Washington Capitals for a wild-card spot. Thursday's loss to the Isles didn't help, but the Penguins did make it to overtime to earn a loser point. Generally speaking, a team that is 15 points behind you in the standings wouldn't offer much of a threat; however, the Penguins have their Keystone State rival Philadelphia Flyers on the slate today ( 3:30 ET, ABC and ESPN+ ), and there's always a little more heat involved in these clashes.

As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight .

Jump ahead:
Current playoff matchups
Today's games
Last night's scores
Expanded standings
Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Pittsburgh Penguins
A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders
M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

Western Conference

C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Edmonton Oilers
C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Seattle Kraken

Saturday's games

Note: All times Eastern. All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).

Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins , 1 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)
Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins , 3:30 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)
New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres , 5 p.m.
Arizona Coyotes at Colorado Avalanche , 6 p.m.
Vegas Golden Knights at Carolina Hurricanes , 7 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at Columbus Blue Jackets , 7 p.m.
Winnipeg Jets at Florida Panthers , 7 p.m.
New Jersey Devils at Montreal Canadiens , 7 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning , 7 p.m.
Edmonton Oilers at Toronto Maple Leafs , 7 p.m. (NHLN)
Washington Capitals at New York Islanders , 7:30 p.m.
Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken , 10 p.m.
Ottawa Senators at Vancouver Canucks , 10 p.m.
Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings , 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota Wild at San Jose Sharks , 10:30 p.m.

Friday's scoreboard

Watch "In the Crease" on ESPN+ for highlights from every game.

Florida Panthers 4, Chicago Blackhawks 3 (OT)
Anaheim Ducks 3, Calgary Flames 1

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

Boston Bruins

Points: 103
Regulation wins: 42
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 19
Points pace: 134
Next game: vs. DET (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A

Toronto Maple Leafs

Points: 86
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 18
Points pace: 110
Next game: vs. EDM (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A

Tampa Bay Lightning

Points: 82
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 17
Points pace: 104
Next game: vs. CHI (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A

Florida Panthers

Points: 72
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Points pace: 90
Next game: vs. CHI (Friday)
Playoff chances: 40%
Tragic number: 30

Ottawa Senators

Points: 70
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Points pace: 90
Next game: @ VAN (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 13%
Tragic number: 32

Buffalo Sabres

Points: 68
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Points pace: 87
Next game: vs. NYR (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 7%
Tragic number: 30

Detroit Red Wings

Points: 67
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Points pace: 86
Next game: @ BOS (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 2%
Tragic number: 29

Montreal Canadiens

Points: 58
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Points pace: 73
Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 18

Metropolitan Division

Carolina Hurricanes

Points: 94
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 19
Points pace: 122
Next game: vs. VGK (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A

New Jersey Devils

Points: 90
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 18
Points pace: 115
Next game: @ MTL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A

New York Rangers

Points: 81
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 18
Points pace: 104
Next game: @ BUF (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 99%
Tragic number: N/A

New York Islanders

Points: 76
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 15
Points pace: 93
Next game: vs. WSH (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 61%
Tragic number: N/A

Pittsburgh Penguins

Points: 74
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 18
Points pace: 95
Next game: vs. PHI (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 71%
Tragic number: N/A

Washington Capitals

Points: 69
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Points pace: 86
Next game: @ NYI (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 7%
Tragic number: 27

Philadelphia Flyers

Points: 59
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Points pace: 74
Next game: @ PIT (Saturday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 19

Columbus Blue Jackets

Points: 47
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Points pace: 60
Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 9

Central Division

Dallas Stars

Points: 83
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 17
Points pace: 105
Next game: @ SEA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A

Minnesota Wild

Points: 81
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 17
Points pace: 102
Next game: @ SJ (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 98%
Tragic number: N/A

Colorado Avalanche

Points: 76
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 19
Points pace: 99
Next game: vs. ARI (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 98%
Tragic number: N/A

Winnipeg Jets

Points: 75
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 17
Points pace: 95
Next game: @ FLA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 63%
Tragic number: N/A

Nashville Predators

Points: 69
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 20
Points pace: 91
Next game: @ LA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 28%
Tragic number: 34

St. Louis Blues

Points: 61
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Points pace: 78
Next game: @ CBJ (Saturday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 22

Arizona Coyotes

Points: 56
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Points pace: 71
Next game: @ COL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 15

Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 50
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Points pace: 63
Next game: @ FLA (Friday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 9

Pacific Division

Vegas Golden Knights

Points: 84
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 17
Points pace: 106
Next game: @ CAR (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A

Los Angeles Kings

Points: 84
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 16
Points pace: 104
Next game: vs. NSH (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A

Seattle Kraken

Points: 80
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 17
Points pace: 101
Next game: vs. DAL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 96%
Tragic number: N/A

Edmonton Oilers

Points: 80
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 16
Points pace: 99
Next game: @ TOR (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 98%
Tragic number: N/A

Calgary Flames

Points: 71
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Points pace: 88
Next game: vs. ANA (Friday)
Playoff chances: 21%
Tragic number: 28

Vancouver Canucks

Points: 59
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Points pace: 76
Next game: vs. OTT (Saturday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 20

Anaheim Ducks

Points: 53
Regulation wins: 12
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Points pace: 66
Next game: @ CGY (Friday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 10

San Jose Sharks

Points: 50
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Points pace: 62
Next game: vs. MIN (Saturday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 7

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team might move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here . Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

1. Columbus Blue Jackets

Points: 47
Regulation wins: 15

2. Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 50
Regulation wins: 14

3. San Jose Sharks

Points: 50
Regulation wins: 14

4. Anaheim Ducks

Points: 53
Regulation wins: 12

5. Arizona Coyotes

Points: 56
Regulation wins: 18

6. Montreal Canadiens

Points: 58
Regulation wins: 17

7. Vancouver Canucks

Points: 59
Regulation wins: 16

8. Philadelphia Flyers

Points: 59
Regulation wins: 22

9. St. Louis Blues

Points: 61
Regulation wins: 20

10. Detroit Red Wings

Points: 67
Regulation wins: 23

11. Buffalo Sabres

Points: 68
Regulation wins: 24

12. Washington Capitals

Points: 69
Regulation wins: 24

13. Nashville Predators

Points: 69
Regulation wins: 24

14. Ottawa Senators

Points: 70
Regulation wins: 26

15. Calgary Flames

Points: 71
Regulation wins: 23

16. Florida Panthers *

Points: 72
Regulation wins: 28

Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16:

  • Montreal will receive Florida's first-round pick as a result of the trade last season that brought Ben Chiarot to the Panthers.
