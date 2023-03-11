Clear Sunday for Connecticut before possible nor'easter on Monday and Tuesday

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says it will be a quiet Sunday with sun and clouds and temperatures in the upper-40s.

Another storm could have more impacts on the entire tri-state area.

MONDAY: Starts off as some rain mixed with wet snow early Monday, then changing to rain for parts of western Connecticut. Areas north of I-84 (Litchfield County) may be all or mostly snow. This may result in some high snowfall totals for this part of the state. The hills and elevations will see the most and 1-2 feet of snow is possible here.

Winter Storm watches have been posted for northern Fairfield and Litchfield counties.

Some mixing may occur on Tuesday for areas south down through the Merritt and I-95 corridor. It will be windy everywhere and tidal flooding is a concern on the sound.