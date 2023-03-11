Snow cleanup underway in the Hudson Valley

Snow cleanup efforts are underway in the Hudson Valley.

Brent Kunis, owner of Orange County Bagel Bakery, says a few inches of snow didn't delay his plans to open for his Saturday morning crowd at 6 a.m.

He cleared out parking spaces for two of his other local business as well.

"It is what it is. We really had a very mild winter this year. I think this is our fourth or fifth little storm, and 20 years ago, this wouldn't even be considered a storm,” he said.

Middletown’s public works director says his crews began salting late Friday and plowing midway through the night. By 9 a.m. Saturday morning, he says they had all 230 miles cleared.

Orange and Rockland Utilities reported about 25,000 outages, mostly west of Middletown. Central Hudson also reported about 1,000, mostly in northern Ulster County. Officials say most people should get their power back soon, but some may have to wait until later this afternoon.