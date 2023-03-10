Open in App
Totowa, NJ
TAPinto.net

Second Home Day Habilitation Center Plans for a New Home in Totowa

By Gabriella Dragone,

5 days ago

WAYNE, NJ - The Northern Region Educational Services Commission (NRESC) has announced that the Second Home Day Habilitation Center will be moving from its current location in Wayne to a new space in Totowa this fall. Second Home Day Habilitation Center provides in-person day habilitation services for adults. The Northern Region Educational Services Commission is an approved day habilitation and therapy service provider offering occupational therapy, physical therapy, and speech therapy. Beginning on or around September 1st, Second Home will have a new home at 515 Union Boulevard in Totowa.

The new space is located in the heart of Totowa and in close proximity to many local businesses and schools which will allow for more community engagement.  The interior will be designed very similarly to the current location along with some new features that the space allows for. There is ample space for the program as well as parking for cars and buses.  The new location is large enough for the program to expand to serve more individuals.

“We are thrilled about our new home in Totowa. The space is ideal, and the community has been exceptionally warm and welcoming to us,” Dr. Nicholas Vancheri, superintendent of Northern Region Educational Services Commission said.

As preparations continue over the coming months, the team at Second Home is eager to connect with community members to enhance the day habilitation for their clients. If you are interested in collaborating to plan an experiential learning opportunity at your local business or organization or if you would like to volunteer, please reach out by email for more information at secondhome@nresc.org. The Second Home team is eager to establish local partnerships that their clients can benefit, learn and grow from.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o7EZW_0lFTVkOV00

