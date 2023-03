CNN

The US helped prevent AIDS from being a death sentence in Africa. Now the epidemic is at a crossroads By David McKenzieGhazi Balkiz, 3 days ago

Fourteen-year-old Philasande Dayimani carries a burden that no child should carry. Last year, she started getting sores in her mouth and struggled to breathe. She ...