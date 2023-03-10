am1380theanswer.com

California officials issue warnings about “tranq” drug on streets, Xylazine-laced fentanyl By Bethany Blankley, The Center Square, 4 days ago

By Bethany Blankley, The Center Square, 4 days ago

California officials are warning about the dangers of Xylazine, an animal tranquilizer being laced with fentanyl and other illicit drugs now on the streets that’s ...