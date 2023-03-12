Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
WSOC Charlotte

High winds cause rescheduling of NASA rocket launch that could be visible in Charlotte area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pEqUk_0lFSaK2L00

A rocket launch from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility that would’ve been visible in the Charlotte area on Saturday night has been rescheduled due to high winds.

NASA Wallops released this statement on their website:

Rocket Lab has scrubbed the March 11, 2023, launch attempt of their Electron due to high upper-level winds. The teams are evaluating weather conditions over the next couple days to determine the next launch opportunity.

PREVIOUS

A rocket launch from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility could be visible in the Charlotte area Saturday night.

The liftoff is scheduled for between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Charlotte area is in a zone where the launch is expected to be visible around two minutes after takeoff if the weather is clear.

ALSO READ: Video shows apparent Chinese surveillance balloon flying over Charlotte area Saturday

The launch will be visible throughout most of the East Coast.

You can watch the live stream of the launch by clicking here.

(WATCH BELOW: VIEWER IMAGES: SpaceX rocket launch visible across Carolina sky)

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charlotte, NC newsLocal Charlotte, NC
FORECAST: Stage set for another cold night
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Major delays forming following crash on I-85 NB
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
CLT airport runways shut down due to emergency landing
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Power restored for thousands in southwest Charlotte, Duke Energy says
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
New rideshare company in Charlotte will only use Mercedes-Maybachs, Rolls-Royces and Bentleys
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
4 of Our Favorite North Carolina Hot Dog Spots
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
10 local women hike Kilimanjaro: ‘If you can do that, you can do anything’
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Here Is The Best Chinese Restaurant in Charlotte According to Tripadvisor
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Interstate 485 lanes reopen following crash
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
House Tour: A striking home in North Carolina with elegant interiors
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Cold temperatures start off the week with fog expected Monday morning
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
Krispy Kreme scraps plans for Winston-Salem expansion
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
I-485 outer loop reopens in Matthews following crash, officials say
Matthews, NC4 days ago
Meck County homeowners brace for 2023 home revaluations
Charlotte, NC4 hours ago
Siemens Mobility to build $220M rail factory in North Carolina
Lexington, NC3 days ago
Charlotte mentorship program dedicated to helping at-risk youth
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
Huntersville to hold public hearing almost 3 years after Colonial Pipeline spill
Huntersville, NC12 hours ago
Firefighters respond to heavy fire at vacant motel Thursday morning
Charlotte, NC14 hours ago
'Violence interrupters' and the impact on west Charlotte neighborhoods
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Patrols increase ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, one of the deadliest holidays for drivers
Charlotte, NC7 hours ago
The hidden gems of Charlotte
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Concord dissolves task force formed to revitalize Barber-Scotia College
Concord, NC8 hours ago
Garbage truck, CATS bus involved in crash in south Charlotte
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Crash backs up traffic on I-85 N at Belmont-Mt. Holly Road in Gaston County
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Shots Fired Into AirBNB Home During Party Near Lake Norman
Denver, NC1 day ago
Family displaced after large fire tears through northwest Charlotte home
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
BANK COLLAPSE FALLOUT: Is your money, job safe in a financial hub like Charlotte?
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Krispy Kreme to lay off 102 workers from Concord facility
Concord, NC1 day ago
Charlotte’s first-ever poet laureate unveils latest work, poetry in the Queen City
Charlotte, NC14 hours ago
$1 million lottery ticket sold at Food Lion in Indian Trail, officials say
Indian Trail, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy