High winds cause rescheduling of NASA rocket launch that could be visible in Charlotte area

A rocket launch from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility that would’ve been visible in the Charlotte area on Saturday night has been rescheduled due to high winds.

NASA Wallops released this statement on their website:

Rocket Lab has scrubbed the March 11, 2023, launch attempt of their Electron due to high upper-level winds. The teams are evaluating weather conditions over the next couple days to determine the next launch opportunity.

A rocket launch from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility could be visible in the Charlotte area Saturday night.

The liftoff is scheduled for between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Charlotte area is in a zone where the launch is expected to be visible around two minutes after takeoff if the weather is clear.

The launch will be visible throughout most of the East Coast.

You can watch the live stream of the launch by clicking here.

