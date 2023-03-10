60 minute masterclass: An expert guide to the coronation

Our new 60 minute masterclasses are designed to help you challenge, inspect and understand the world around you. Each class will feature a respected expert or thought-leader from the realm of science, politics, culture, history, academia or business, each poised to share sharp and concise insights with you.

In the first of these masterclasses, we bring you Dr Bob Morris from University College London’s Constitution Unit who will be offering his expert insights into the forthcoming royal accession of King Charles III.

You’ll be guided through the historical, political and social contexts, both past and present, of the coronation, with a critical look at the role of the monarchy and its place in today’s modern society.

Course content

The history of coronations in Britain

What to expect at the coronation of King Charles III

The role - and future of - the monarchy

Q&A

Tutor profile

Dr Bob Morris is one of the UK’s leading constitutional commentators. He is an Honorary Senior Research Associate at the Constitution Unit, University of London, a post he has held since 1998. Prior to this he was a Home Office official who dealt with the Home Secretary’s then constitutional responsibilities which included certain royal and Church of England matters. He has edited two books: Church and State in 21st Century Britain – The Future of Church Establishment (2009), and (with Robert Hazell) The Role of Monarchy in Modern Democracy – European Monarchies Compared (2020).

Date: Wednesday 3 May 2023

Time: 1pm-2pm BST

