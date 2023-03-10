Open in App
Seguin, TX
TLU MEN’S INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD — Jefferson and Seguin Grad Twitero to Compete at NCAA Indoor Championships

By Chris Austin,

4 days ago
The Bulldogs will send two entries (Elijah Jefferson, Gerrit Twitero) in hopes of NCAA individual championships. Where: Birmingham CrossPlex – Birmingham, Alabama. Time: All-day (Men’s...
