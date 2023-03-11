Open in App
Chicago, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago crime: Man stabbed several times near CTA bus stop in South Shore, police say

6 days ago

A man was stabbed near a CTA bus stop on Chicago's South Side on Friday night, police said.

The stabbing happened in the South Shore neighborhood near East 76th Street and South South Shore Drive at about 11 p.m., police said. A 61-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when another man reportedly asked him for money before stabbing him several times when he refused.

Someone flagged down a CTA bus for help, but the stabbing did not involve CTA passenger or vehicle, the CTA said in a statement.

The victim was taken to the hospital in fair condition, police said.

So far, no one is in custody. Police did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

