Chance for precipitation for start of the new week

Good evening, everyone!

We are looking at mild day with more high winds. Our highs for this afternoon will depend on the timing of the cold front moving southward this afternoon. Our temperatures for this afternoon will range in the 60’s and 70’s. Due to the high winds in our area, we could potentially see blowing dust throughout the Panhandle. We have several weather alerts due to the winds. For today in Quay, Curry, and Roosevelt County, we have a High Wind Warning that will remain in effect until 6 p.m. MST. In Union County, we have a Red Flag Warning that will remain in effect until 5 p.m. MST. For some SW counties in the TX Panhandle, such as Oldham, Deaf Smith, and Randall County, there is a Wind Advisory that will remain in effect until 5 p.m. CST. We are tracking precipitation in the form of light showers for the northeastern NM counties, northern counties of the TX Panhandle and for the Oklahoma Panhandle. Our chance for that event is averaging 20% for this evening and overnight. Rain accumulation is expected to remain light. We will keep you updated on this event. Have a great weekend!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel