Boise State goes cold in second half, falls to Utah State in MW semis

LAS VEGAS — Let’s start with Tyson Degenhart on the ground.

Little generates more enthusiasm from Boise State fans than the sight of Degenhart sliding, setting his feet then just getting plowed to the ground like he’s a buoy in front of a boat. Some people can sing. Some can paint. Tyson Degenhart knows how to take a charge.

In Friday’s 72-62 loss to Utah State in the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament, Degenhart was ready to create another masterpiece.

Tie game. Less than eight minutes to play. Utah State’s guard RJ Eytle-Rock caught a wild pass and drove baseline. Degenhart shuffled right, set his feet outside the restricted area and folded his arms over his stomach. Then he absorbed 225 pounds of human jumping into him.

Degenhart dropped to his back. The whistle came. Boise State fans rejoiced. Another Degenhart char — oh wait. Nope. Nevermind. Referee David Hall pointed at Degenhart and called the Boise State sophomore for a blocking foul.

“I tried to do my best to get outside the restricted area before he was going up,” said Degenhart. “Just one of those calls that could go either way. It’s unfortunate it went not our way.”

On the CBS Sports Broadcast, color commentator Steve Lappas watched a slow-motion replay, looking to see if Degenhart’s feet were outside the restricted area.

“I think he was there,” Lappas said.

The Boise State players on the court agreed.

“I thought it was a charge, personally,” said guard Chibuzo Agbo.

“Man, I thought it was clean,” said forward Naje Smith.

“I think that was clearly a charge,” added guard Marcus Shaver Jr.

Regardless, it went down in the stat sheet as a block. It also went down in the stat sheet as Degenhart’s fourth foul of the game. Coach Leon Rice threw his hands on his head in befuddlement before he had to pull Degenhart out of the game.

Meanwhile, Eytle-Rock sank his two free throws, giving Utah State its first lead of the night. The Aggies never relinquished it, earning a date with San Diego State in the Mountain West title game on Saturday afternoon.

Boise State (24-9) will look forward to Selection Sunday when the 4 p.m. CBS telecast will inform the Broncos where and who they are playing. With the victory, the Aggies more than boosted their chances of earning a tournament bid.

Utah State, which beat Boise State in the regular-season finale six days ago in Logan, came out cold. The best 3-point shooting team in the Mountain West connected on just 3 of 15 from deep in the first half.

Boise State walked into the locker room up six. But, as the Broncos’ proved in Thursday’s overtime win over UNLV, halftime leads in March are about as meaningless as calories on Thanksgiving.

BSU was ready for a Utah State run. It was ready for Aggie guards Steven Ashworth (14 pts) and Max Shulga (19 pts) to get hot from deep. It was ready to scrap to the buzzer. The Broncos, however, were not prepared to do that without Degenhart. And, apparently, without rest.

It was no secret this season that the Broncos lacked depth. For the most part, it didn’t affect them outside of a game or two. Until Friday. Coming off about 24 hours of rest, Boise State couldn’t afford one guy to be in foul trouble — let alone half the team.

Backup center Lukas Milner played great, but he got four fouls in a hurry. Marcus Shaver Jr and Chibuzo Agbo each grabbed three early in the second half. There are only so many bodies. And when those bodies have to stay on the court game after game, you get a second-half shooting performance like Friday.

“That’s probably one of the weaknesses of this team is the amount of guys I play,” said Leon Rice. “I did see (we were) a little drained. No doubt.”

That block call on Degenhart emotionally shifted the game. But Boise State responds better than anyone. It has endured emotional shifts before. But it’s hard to push past an agonizing call if you can’t make a shot.

“We were missing shots we usually make. Easy ones,” said Shaver. “It’s just one of those games.”

With 10 minutes to play, Degenhart finished a layup to finish a passing-clinic possession. With two minutes left, Smith drilled a 3 from the wing. In between those, Boise State did not make a single field goal in that stretch — 0 for 10. The Broncos went from being up four to down eight.

And, just like that, the hope for winning back-to-back Mountain West championships is over. But, hey, perhaps that’s a positive. Last season, Boise State and San Diego State played a thrilling title game. Both squads fell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

So maybe this is a good thing for BSU. Maybe the rest will be just what Boise State needs to win its first NCAA Tournament game in school history. Maybe.

“Maybe I’ll look back on this as a blessing,” Leon Rice said. “Maybe I’ll look back on it — who knows — and say, ‘Thank you.’ But you don’t feel like that now.”