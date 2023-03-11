Open in App
Tipp City, OH
WHIO Dayton

Two-alarm fire burns commercial building in Miami Co.

By WHIO Staff,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rjHSL_0lFMk7Qj00

Multiple fire departments throughout Miami County responded to a two-alarm fire at a commercial building Saturday overnight.

Tipp City, Troy, Vandalia, West Milton, Bethel, and Elizabeth Township Fire were dispatched to the 1400 block of Commerce Park Drive in Tipp City at around 3:35 a.m. on reports of a commercial fire, Miami County Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.

When crews arrived on scene, they reported flames shooting out of the roof and heavy smoke emanating from the building, dispatch informed.

Mutual aid from surrounding fire departments were called into help, dispatch said. The fire was then upgraded to a two-alarm fire.

A full evacuation was in progress by the time the first responder arrived on scene, a spokesperson for the fire department stated. There were no reported injuries; however, medics were called to the scene as part of procedures.

The cause of the fire was still yet to be determine. However, crews at the scene noted that a chemical salt bath caught on fire and fueled the flames, dispatch said. The fire’s intensity and volume burned nearby machinery and the roof.

Fire crews managed to control the fire at around 4:20 a.m., 45 minutes from when they responded to the call. The fire was fully extinguished at around 4:50 a.m., an hour and 15 minutes from the initial call.

