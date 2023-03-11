CIF State Boys Championship Friday finals roundup: Caleb Foster, Notre Dame-Sherman finish off feisty Granada

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — They're known as "Run D-M-C" for D usty Stromer, M ercy Miller and C aleb Foster of Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks.

On Friday, with a CIF State Division 1 title at stake, the 'C' portion KO'd Granada-Livermore with a record-breaking performance.

The rugged, complete, 6-foot-3 guard, signed to Duke, scored 33 points and added six assists and six rebounds carrying the Knights (27-10) to a 67-58 win over a tough, talented and resilient Granada-Livermore squad at Golden 1 Center, home of the NBA Kings.

For much of Notre Dame's postseason run, Foster has put up monumental games, including a 28-point outing in the Southern California regional final win over Sierra Canyon, but Friday was his signature moment.

The Oak Hill Academy transfer broke the 42-year record of 32 set by Michael Manning of Castlemont-Oakland.

Caleb Foster (3), Notre Dame. Photo: Dennis Lee

Granada (26-11), inspired by a huge hometown crowd clad in black and gold, kept trying to fight back behind the efforts of Tyler Harris (17 points, 10 rebounds), Nate Keaney (16 points) and 7-foot center Andrew McKeever (12 points, nine rebounds).

Every time, Foster seemed to have an answer.

He made 12 of 17 shots in a variety of ways, driving to the cup, with long-range jumpers (he had two 3-pointers) and from the midrange.

Asked if the bright lights of an NBA arena motivated Foster, the broad-shouldered senior said: "Honestly, I just wanted to win."

That's a common thread between the big trio, said Notre Dame coach Matt Sargeant.

Miller, a Houston commit, had 17 points on Friday, but Stromer, fighting through a bad back, had just three. Dante Ogbu helped pick up the slack with 10 points for the Knights, who made 25 of 51 field goal tries (49 percent).

Granada cut the deficit to 44-38 following a 9-0 run, but Foster answered with two free throws and a putback. The Matadors would never close inside eight points.

Tyler Harris (5), Granada. Photo: Dennis Lee

"We went through a lot of adversity this season," Sargeant said. "I couldn't be prouder of this group. We lost a lot of close games but we kept fighting and going hard. At some point we knew we would get over the hump. And we did."

Granada coach Quaran Johnson was quite emotional after the loss. The Matadors, playing out of the rugged East Bay Athletic League, was the last team standing from the league.

"This team fought extremely hard all year," he said. "There are a lot of people who ruled us out, but we kept believing. They kept believing in each other. For that, they'll always be champions in my eyes. We couldn't pull it out but we had a hell of a journey."

The Knights celebrate the program's first state title. Photo: Dennis Lee

DIVISION 3

Oakland 59, Buena-Ventura 43

The Oakland Wildcats didn't need the direction of their proudest contemporary and alum Damian Lillard.

They just went out and did it. For themselves. Their school. Their community.

It was thorough and decisive and emphatic. Oakland went wire-to-wire to beat Buena-Ventura Friday in a CIF State Division 3 championship at Golden 1 Center, home of the NBA Kings.

Money Williams scored 22 points and added nine rebounds and Anthony Lacy and Te'shawn Gamble combined for 18 points as the Wildcats (26-8) won the school's first state title in its first appearance.

After the postgame interviews had finished Williams, the Wildcats’ star player, said he had something to say. It went beyond the scope of a thorough and complete victory.

“This is bigger than doing it just for our school or our league,” he said. “We did this for our city. I want the youth of our city to look at this and say “I can do this.’ Don’t let anyone or anything tear you down. You can accomplish your dreams.”

Watch Oakland celebration below:

Oakland celebrates winning CIF State D3 boys basketball championship (; 0:44)

Money was money on the court as well.

Besides his game-high totals he also had four steals and two blocks.

They led from start to finish, forced 23 turnovers with their vast quickness and physicality, and thoroughly dominated play against a tough Buena squad (31-6) that had to go three overtimes in its regional final to advance to state.

Anthony Lacy and Te’Shawn Gamble combined for 18 points and Josh Clark added eight points and three steals. Oakland scored 30 points off turnovers. Zane Carter led Buena with 19 points.

Lillard, who graduated from Oakland in 2008, texted Watkins after Tuesday's semifinal win over Oakland Tech and told the Wildcats "to go out and win a state championship."

They didn't need the pep talk. But it didn't hurt.

Te'shawn Gamble (13), Oakland. Photo: Dennis Lee

“Our speed was the difference,” Oakland coach Orlando Watkins said. “We’re fast and in good shape. Our strength and conditioning coach does a great job with these guys. We just sort of imposed our will on that team and several others before us.”

Three straight defeats by a total of seven points, the last a one-point loss in the Oakland Section finals, toughened up the Wildcats, Watkins said.

He said Tech, his large coaching staff, the Oakland community shared in the victory and championship.

“This is huge,” Watkins said. “Everyone who has ever come into the program has had that dream. But these guys accomplished it.”

Said Williams, a 6-3 senior guard who made 8 of 15 shots and added four steals and two blocks: “It still feels crazy. I still think I’m dreaming. Me and my brothers, we did it.”

See game highlights below:

Highlights: Oakland cruises past Buena 59-43 in CIF State Division 3 boys title game (; 1:39)

Division 5

Lynwood 89, Sierra-Tollhouse 58

The Lynwood Royal Knights are much more than just super freshman Jason Crowe Jr.

But he's awfully good, the best in the state, says his dad and head coach.

Yes, the 6-foot-3 ninth-grader was unstoppable with 34 points in three quarters, but by that time Knights were up by more than 30 of his team's win.

Crowe finished with 36 points on 13 of 25 shots and 8-of-9 from the foul line in 28 minutes to go along with six assists.

Chace Holley added 24 points and Jahaz Wright 16 and as Lynwood (27-11) won its first state title and bettered the 80-point plateau for the 17th straight game.

They made 52 percent of its shots (33 of 63) including 10-for-22 from on 3-pointers, including a combined 7 of 13 by Holley and Wright, who are also freshmen. The Knights started four freshmen.

The future is remarkably bright, especially with Crowe Jr. leading the way.

"Personally, I think he's the best player in the state," Lynwood coach Jason Crowe said of his son. "The season is over and we kept waiting for him to have an off game. He hasn't. It's been amazing to watch."

Crowe Jr. came in averaging 35 points, had set the state freshman scoring record weeks ago and finished with 1,295 points.

Sierra (31-7) got 19 points from Logan Kilbert and 16 from Nathan Kempen.

"Lynwood is. a very talented team and obviously Jason Crow is very talented, but you put a bunch of shooters on the floor with him, and that's a very good team," said Sierra coach Ryan Watt. "But I'm very proud of our team. These kids have grown up together. To see where they were as kids to see where they are now is special.

"It's a special, special team."

All photos below from Lynwood-Sierra are from Dennis Lee