Open in App
Crookston, MN
See more from this location?
goldeneaglesports.com

Minnesota Crookston Tennis Defeats Baldwin Wallace 7-0

By University of Minnesota Crookston Athletics,

4 days ago
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The University of Minnesota Crookston tennis team continued their historic start with a 7-0 victory over Baldwin Wallace University to commence...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Minnesota Crookston Baseball Caps Off Florida Trip with 12-6 Win Over D'Youville
Crookston, MN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Minnesota Crookston Softball Sweeps D'Youville and Illinois-Springfield Monday
Crookston, MN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy