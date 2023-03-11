Wood-Ridge Council Holds Annual Youth Government Night

WOOD-RIDGE, NJ – It was Youth Government Night at the Wednesday’s meeting of the Wood-Ridge Mayor and Council. Students were chosen to sit in the role of Mayor, Council, Borough Administrators and Department Heads. They read statements explaining the job responsibilities and ran the meeting, holding mock votes for the various members of the Council.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Paul Sarlo noted that this was a long-standing tradition in Wood-Ridge, and that it was one of his favorite nights of the year. He also explained d that he missed participating in this during his senior year, as he was out sick with mononucleosis.

Wood-Ridge Principal Ben Suro addressed the students, parents and officials after the conclusion of borough business, and thanked them " for welcoming these great young men and women to this unique and memorable experience. It’s not every day that a student gets the chance to engage in something like this."

"Tonight, we are here to celebrate a wonderful group of students, and allow them the opportunity to experience work in civil service… a selfless role that looks to support our Wood-Ridge community in a variety of ways. It is always great to have our students engage in opportunities such as this, and I would like to extend my thanks to everyone here," he said. "Having the opportunity to do something this meaningful each year promotes the interest in roles that help to move communities forward, and there is no greater role than being able to make impacts on those around you in qualitative and quantitative ways. It is my hope that some of these young men and women will pursue careers like these, and that they can continue to look at everyone in this room as a role model and support."

"These are talented individuals, and I am sure that they will greatly serve others in varying capacities as they move forward. I know I speak for Mr Albro, Ms Ruiz and Mr Sinclair when I say we are proud of you, and hope you continue to commit yourself to service," Suro said.

The Council members voted to officially pass the agenda items.

Below is a listing of Council Members and their student stand-ins.

Mayor: Paul Sarlo / Braden Negro

Council President: Dominick Azzolini / Andrea Gadaleta

Councilperson Ezio Altamura / Mairead Helly

Councilperson Edward Marino / Connor Ferguson

Councilperson Philip Romero / Rocco Laurito

Councilperson Michele Mabel / Sabrina Basich & Sophie Basich

Councilperson Michael Donato / Christian Hutchinson

Borough Attorney: Paul Barbire / Emilie Dine

Borough Clerk: Gina Affuso / Gavin DeRobertis

Borough Administrator: Chris Eilert / Owen Caprio

The following reports were given:

Mayor Braden Negro

Council Buildings & Grounds Committee Chair – Councilperson Christian Hutchinson

Council Finance Committee Chair – Councilperson Connor Ferguson

Council Fire Committee Chair – Councilperson Rocco Laurito

Council Law, Land Use, Code Enforcement Committee Chair - Councilperson Sabrina Basich

Council Public Information & Events Committee Chair – Councilperson Sophie Basich

Council Police Committee Chair - Councilperson Mairead Helly

Council Public Works Committee Chair - Councilperson Andrea Gadaleta

Borough Administrator Owen Caprio:

Borough Attorney Emilie Dine:

Borough Auditor Lauren Bhargava:

Borough Clerk Gavin DeRobertis:

Borough Planner Maggie Cupo:

Chief Financial Officer Shannon Lee-Gomez

Construction Code Official Matthew Kikkert

Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Barton

Fire Prevention Official Mackenzie Burke

Health Officer Collin Herford

Library Director Gianna Roncaioli

Municipal Court Administrator Dakota Bentley

Municipal Court Judge Matthew Murray

Municipal Court Prosecutor Kyle Reiter

Police Chief Liam Kelly

Public Works Superintendent Tyson Herishen

Purchasing Agent Nicholas Roncaioli

Recreation Director Patrick Herford

Registrar of Vital Statistics Gianna Pasquinucci

Tax Assessor Olivia Waytowich

Tax Collector Remy Ottevaere

Zoning Officer Olivia Bak















