Wayne, NJ
TAPinto.net

Some Numbers for the Upcoming Wayne Schools Budget

By Jon "Ferris" Meredith,

5 days ago

WAYNE, NJ – During the last Wayne Board of Education meeting, Business Administrator Bill Moffitt provided some numbers that his office has to consider as they prepare the upcoming school budget. Increases in salaries and health care costs are an issue for his department, but increased state aid and other adjustments may help allay some concerns.

The budget process begins with gathering information. One item the business office for the Wayne Schools was waiting for to complete their preliminary budget for the 2023-2024 school year was the amount of annual aid coming from the state of New Jersey. The information came that morning.

For this next year, Wayne is promised $10,517,516 from the NJ Department of Education, which is an increase of $1,764,636.

Moffitt said that these additional dollars would help offset increases in salaries and rising health care costs.

“A big concern for us was New Jersey State health benefit costs,” he said. “The district made a transition away from a private plan into a state health benefit plan and, I've reported out previously that there was a 15% increase in the coming year. So that was a significant issue.”

Another issue was an increase in staff salaries, which on a whole averaged to a 3% increase, according to the Business Administrator.

“So, if we just look at that in hard dollars, we're probably talking about $7.5 million,” he added.

Which is significant, and leaves very little room in our budget to really find areas where we can invest in other programs. So, that's been a really big issue in my office: to identify resources for some of the activities that we anticipate for next year.”

Some of these “resources” that Moffitt mentioned during the meeting are:

The extra $1.7 million in state aid
A projected increase in student enrollment next year by 125 students, which would add an extra $516,000 to the schools coffers.
A tax levy increase of approximately 2.3%, which includes $796,987 in available bank cap*

*To understand “bank cap.” The district is allowed to raise the tax levy each year by a maximum of 2% without a referendum. However, if they raise the tax levy by only 1%, for example, during a given year, the other 1% can be banked. This means they could raise taxes by 3% the next year, or add that 1% to any following year, without a referendum.

Moffitt was talking fast and very briefly touched on several subjects, including the anticipated “budget cliff” from the end of pandemic-related state and federal grant funds. Also, he mentioned “special education spending trends to make sure we are covering them as we’ve gone.”

The public had an opportunity to provide input, but the handful of attendees in the small conference room stayed seated.

The second public input on the budget will happen during the March 16th school board meeting which will be held in the council chambers at town hall. It is likely that more detail will be shared then.

Moffitt told the trustees that the plan was then to submit the budget the next day, on March 17, for DOE review. Then the final budget hearing will be on May 4th.

