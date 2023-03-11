What channel is USA vs. Great Britain on today? Time, TV schedule to watch 2023 World Baseball Classic game

For the first time since 2017, the World Baseball Classic is back on the field. The reigning champion United States will look to defend their crown over the next five to 10 days.

The team has a new look, but the roster remains filled with stars. Instead of Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich patrolling the outfield, it'll be Mike Trout and Mookie Betts this time around. Team USA's loaded roster is primed for a deep run and a shot at more international glory.

MORE: A look at Team USA's star-studded WBC coaching staff led by Ken Griffey Jr. and Andy Pettitte

The Americans' Pool C round-robin begins with a matchup against Great Britain, one of the weaker teams in the tournament. The Brits are headlined by MLB veteran Trayce Thompson and feature a lot of speed.

MORE: Breaking down Team USA's World Baseball Classic 2023 roster

Adam Wainwright, the 41-year-old Cardinals right-hander, will get the start in the opening game for the Americans over teammate Miles Mikolas, the White Sox's Lance Lynn, the Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly, the Royals' Brady Singer and the Rockies' Kyle Freeland.

MORE: World Baseball Classic 2023 standings, scores & schedule

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch USA vs. Great Britain in the WBC on Saturday night.

What channel is USA vs. Great Britain on today?

TV channel: Fox

Fox Live stream: FoxSports.com, FOX Sports app, fuboTV

USA vs. Great Britain will be broadcast on Fox. The voice of "MLB on Fox," Joe Davis, and Hall of Famer John Smoltz will be on the call. Ken Rosenthal will report from the field.

Cord cutters can enjoy the game on the Fox Sports website or app in addition to fuboTV, which offers a free trial for new subscribers .

USA vs. Great Britain start time

Date: Saturday, March 11

Saturday, March 11 Time: 9 p.m. ET

First pitch of USA vs. Great Britain is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET (7 p.m. local time) at Chase Field in Phoenix. The venue is the home of MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and the site for all Pool C games.

MORE: What to know about World Baseball Classic pitch counts, usage limits & more

USA WBC Pool C schedule

The Americans are guaranteed to play four games in the tournament, from Saturday, March 11, through Wednesday, March 15. They'll face Great Britain, Mexico, Canada and Colombia. The standings after pool play will determine whether Team USA advances to the quarterfinals.

Viewers can find the opening game on Fox and the three remaining games on FS1.