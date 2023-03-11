Open in App
CBS Sacramento

Roseville police officer conducts traffic stop, arrests teen driver, 19, for DUI

By CBS13 Staff,

6 days ago

Roseville police officer arrests teen driver for DUI, resisting arrest 00:24

ROSEVILLE - A teenager has been arrested on DUI and resisting arrest in Roseville, police say.

According to the Roseville Police Department, on Thursday, March 9, a Roseville police officer witnessed a vehicle turn onto Riverside Avenue without yielding, nearly colliding with another vehicle. The officer activated their emergency lights and conducted a traffic stop.

The officer then made contact with the driver, 19-year-old male Riley J. Schubert from Rancho Murieta, and suspected Schubert was driving under the influence of alcohol. Additional officers arrived on the scene to help the officer. It was then that an open bottle of alcohol was allegedly found in Schubert's vehicle.

Police say Schubert also showed apparent signs of intoxication.

Although he was initially cooperative, Schubert later allegedly became combative with officers, they say. He eventually complied with their commands. He was medically cleared and then booked into the South Placer Jail on several charges, including driving under the influence, resisting arrest, and other related charges.

His bail was set at $50,000, and his court date was scheduled for March 13, 2023.

The Roseville Police Department encourages citizens to report any suspicious behavior or driving that may indicate someone is driving under the influence.

Schubert is the son for former Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert.

