Megan Thee Stallion Is Set To Return To The Stage This Month In Her Hometown Of Houston

By Sharde Gillam,

6 days ago

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion is gearing up to return to the stage for the first time this year. The rapper is set to perform at a special homecoming show in her hometown of Houston, TX later this month and we cannot wait to see our girl back in action!

It was announced today that the Grammy winner will headline the upcoming AT&T Block Party on March 31 which marks the first day of the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival. This three-day event will be held in Houston for the Men’s Final Four weekend and will include an array of events including Meg’s highly anticipated performance.

When asked about her big return to the stage, Meg said in a statement, “There’s no place I’d rather be for my first performance of the year than my hometown of Houston. The AT&T Block Party Concert is gonna be such a vibe, and I can’t wait to get back on stage in the city where it all began. I’m looking forward to seeing my Hotties and putting on an unforgettable show for them.”

Aside from the self proclaimed hot girl, the festival will also feature performances from Lil Nas X and other artists who will take the stage in honor of the special event.

Megan’s upcoming return to the stage comes after her brief hiatus from the spotlight and from social media and it’s safe to say that we’ve all missed her and can’t wait for her big return!

Megan Thee Stallion Is A Classic Beauty On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Things Got Weird Between Megan Thee Stallion & Cara Delevingne At The BBMAs

Megan Thee Stallion Is Nothing But Skin And Hair For The Promo Art Of Her New Single, ‘Pressurelicious’

