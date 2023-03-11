Open in App
Tim Tszyu, Tony Harrison make weight for 154-pound showdown

By Michael Rosenthal,

5 days ago
Jenny Evans / Getty Images

Tim Tszyu and Tony Harrison on Friday made weight for their 154-pound fight Saturday (Sunday in Australia) in Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. Tszyu weighed 153.6, Harrison 153.5.

The winner is expected to challenge undisputed champion Jermall Charlo.

“The weight cut has always been my problem, but not this time,” Harrison said after he was weighed. “I’ll put on some weight, but I’m not looking to go in there 180 pounds. Whatever my body allows. I looked into his eyes and to me, he’s nervous. I keep hearing people counting me out, and I don’t understand why.

“I’m from the Motor, man. I’m from Detroit. You ever seen a rottweiler fight a chihuahua? It’s just a different type of dog. I just think you guys have seen your dog only bite other chihuahuas. He hasn’t been in front of a rottweiler yet.”

Said Tszyu: “I’m locked in now, and everything’s out of the way. I’m not nervous. Feel my heartbeat.”

Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) is coming off his biggest victory, a unanimous decision over Terrell Gausha in March of last year.

Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KOs) also is coming off a win, a unanimous decision over Sergio Garcia last April, but is 1-1-1 in his last three fights.

