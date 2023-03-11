Open in App
LFA 154 video: Carlos Prates smokes Eduardo Ramon with stiffening head kick

By Nolan King,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SR9cd_0lFEcUgV00

Carlos Prates scored a thunderous head kick finish for the second time in as many recent bouts.

At LFA 154, Prates (16-6) smoked opponent Eduardo Ramon (21-7) with a kick that ended their main card welterweight bout at 2:25 of Round 1. The event took place Friday at Ginasio do Polvilho in Cajamar, Sao Paulo, Brazil and streamed on UFC Fight Pass.

Prates knocked Ramon down with a left hand. Ramon worked his way back to his feet, only to be bludgeoned by the left shin of Prates. That was all she wrote.

Prates, 29, extends his winning streak to six. Eleven of his 16 wins have come by knockout (69 percent). In his previous fight at LFA 146 in November, Prates finished Moacir Rocha with a head kick and follow-up ground-and-pound.

