Atlantic City man wanted in shooting that put school on lockdown

An Atlantic City man is wanted in a shooting that put an Atlantic City grade school on lockdown as students arrived Friday morning.

Ayman Shiham, 21, is charged with attempted murder and various weapons offenses, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.

A ShotSpotter alert at 7:27 a.m. brought police to the 3800 block of Ventnor Avenue, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.

Officers found the victim along with evidence of gunfire, according to the report.

Richmond Avenue School was put on lockdown, with staff at the doors to escort in students who were walking to school at the time.

The shooting happened in the 3800 block of Ventnor Avenue, about a block from Stockton University’s city campus.

It’s the second shooting this year to happen near Richmond Avenue.

Anyone who recognizes Shiham or knows where he is should call police at 609-347-5766. Information may also be texted anonymously to tip411(847411) beginning the text with ACPD.