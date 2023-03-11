College hoops championships: UCLA dominates second half, sinks Oregon men Friday

The Oregon men's basketball team's spot on on the NCAA Tournament bubble went from precarious to longshot on Friday with a 75-56 loss to UCLA. At crunch time, the Ducks no match for a Bruins team considered a national title contender in Friday's semifinals at the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.

Led by a superb performance from senior guard Tyger Campbell — who finished with a career-high 28 points — the No. 2 ranked Bruins turned a competitive game into a rout, winning 75-56.

The game was very much up for grabs with a three-point margin midway through the second half when Campbell took over, scoring seven quick points to build a double-digit lead.

Within seven with under six minutes on the clock, Oregon's willingness to take quick 3-point shots doomed any rally.

The Ducks shot only 33.3%, including a woeful 3-of-19 3-point night. Will Richardson and Quincy Guerrier led Oregon with 10 points apiece.

Oregon is 19-14 and will be waiting Sunday afternoon to see if the Pac-12 gets four teams into the NCAA Tournament, which seems unlikely, or if their next game might come in the NIT.

Pac-12 Men

March 8-11, at Las Vegas

Pac-12 Network unless noted

Wednesday, March 8

Game 1: Colorado 74, Washington 68

Game 2: Washington State 69, California 52

Game 3: Stanford 73, Utah 62

Game 4: Arizona State 63, Oregon State 57

Thursday, March 9

Game 5: UCLA 80, Colorado 69

Game 6: Oregon 75, Washington State 70

Game 7: Arizona 95, Stanford 84

Game 8: Arizona State 77, USC 72

Friday, March 10

Game 9: UCLA 75, Oregon 56

Game 10: Arizona 78, Arizona State 59

Saturday, March 11

Championship game

Arizona 61, UCLA 59

Big Sky Conference Men

Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho

Saturday, March 4

Game 1: Northern Arizona 87, Idaho 76

Game 2: Northern Colorado 84, Portland State 80

Sunday, March 5

Game 3: Northern Arizona 81, Eastern Washington 80

Game 4: Montana State 84, Northern Colorado 73

Monday, March 6

Game 5: Montana 83, Idaho State 74

Game 6: Weber State 70, Sacramento State 64 (ESPN+)

Tuesday, March 7

Game 7: Northern Arizona 83, Montana 71

Game 8: Montana State 60,Weber State 58 (2 OT)

Wednesday, March 8

Championship — Montana State 85, Northern Arizona 78

Big Sky Women

Saturday, March 4

Game 1: Northern Colorado 63, Weber State 52

Game 2: Portland State 73, Idaho State 58

Sunday, March 5

Game 3: Northern Arizona 64, Northern Colorado 48

Game 4: Portland State, 77, Montana State 65

Monday, March 6

Game 5: Eastern Washington 72, Montana 64

Game 6: Sacramento State 73, Idaho 58

Tuesday, March 7

Game 7: Northern Arizona 74, Eastern Washington 57

Game 8: Sacramento State 60, Portland State 42

Wednesday, March 8

Championship — Sacramento State 76, Northern Arizona 63

West Coast Conference Women

At Orleans Arena, Las Vegas

Streaming on WCC Network

Thursday, March 2

Game 1: Pepperdine 63, Santa Clara 60

Game 2: Saint Mary’s 74, Loyola Marymount 43

Friday, March 3

Game 3: BYU 74, Pepperdine 59

Game 4: Pacific 82, Saint Mary's 77

Saturday, March 4

Game 5: BYU 66, San Francisco 56

Game 6: Pacific 71, San Diego 57

Sunday, March 5

Off day

Monday, March 6

Semifinals

Gonzaga 79, BYU 64

Portland 75, Pacific 72

Tuesday, March 7

Championship game — Portland 64, Gonzaga 60

West Coast Conference Men

At Orleans Arena, Las Vegas

Streaming on WCC Network

Thursday, March 2

Game 1: Portland 92, San Diego 74

Game 2 — Pacific 84, Pepperdine 71

Friday, March 3

Game 3: BYU 82, Portland 71

Game 4: San Francisco 80, Pacific 63

Saturday, March 4

Game 5: BYU 73, LMU 63

Game 6: San Francisco 93, Santa Clara 87 (OT)

Sunday, March 5

Off day

Monday, March 6

Semifinals

Saint Mary’s 76, BYU 69

Gonzaga 84, San Francisco 73

Tuesday, March 7

Championship — Gonzaga 77, Saint Mary's 51

Pac-12 Women

Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas

(Pac-12 Networks)

Wednesday, March 1

Game 1: UCLA 81, Arizona State 70 (OT).

Game 2: Oregon 52, Washington 50

Game 3: Washington State 61, California 49

Game 4: Oregon State 56, USC 48

Thursday, March 2

Game 5: UCLA 73, Arizona 59

Game 6: Stanford 76, Oregon 65

Game 7: Washington State 66, Utah 58

Game 8: Colorado 62, Oregon State 54

Friday, March 3

UCLA 69, Stanford 65

Washington State 61, Colorado 49

Sunday, March 5

Championship

Washington State 65, UCLA 61