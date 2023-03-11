Corvallis
College hoops championships: UCLA dominates second half, sinks Oregon men Friday
By Paul Danzer,6 days ago
The Oregon men's basketball team's spot on on the NCAA Tournament bubble went from precarious to longshot on Friday with a 75-56 loss to UCLA. At crunch time, the Ducks no match for a Bruins team considered a national title contender in Friday's semifinals at the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.
Led by a superb performance from senior guard Tyger Campbell — who finished with a career-high 28 points — the No. 2 ranked Bruins turned a competitive game into a rout, winning 75-56.
The game was very much up for grabs with a three-point margin midway through the second half when Campbell took over, scoring seven quick points to build a double-digit lead.
Within seven with under six minutes on the clock, Oregon's willingness to take quick 3-point shots doomed any rally.
The Ducks shot only 33.3%, including a woeful 3-of-19 3-point night. Will Richardson and Quincy Guerrier led Oregon with 10 points apiece.
Oregon is 19-14 and will be waiting Sunday afternoon to see if the Pac-12 gets four teams into the NCAA Tournament, which seems unlikely, or if their next game might come in the NIT.
Pac-12 Men
March 8-11, at Las Vegas
Pac-12 Network unless noted
Wednesday, March 8
Game 1: Colorado 74, Washington 68
Game 2: Washington State 69, California 52
Game 3: Stanford 73, Utah 62
Game 4: Arizona State 63, Oregon State 57
Thursday, March 9
Game 5: UCLA 80, Colorado 69
Game 6: Oregon 75, Washington State 70
Game 7: Arizona 95, Stanford 84
Game 8: Arizona State 77, USC 72
Friday, March 10
Game 9: UCLA 75, Oregon 56
Game 10: Arizona 78, Arizona State 59
Saturday, March 11
Championship game
Arizona 61, UCLA 59
Big Sky Conference Men
Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho
Saturday, March 4
Game 1: Northern Arizona 87, Idaho 76
Game 2: Northern Colorado 84, Portland State 80
Sunday, March 5
Game 3: Northern Arizona 81, Eastern Washington 80
Game 4: Montana State 84, Northern Colorado 73
Monday, March 6
Game 5: Montana 83, Idaho State 74
Game 6: Weber State 70, Sacramento State 64 (ESPN+)
Tuesday, March 7
Game 7: Northern Arizona 83, Montana 71
Game 8: Montana State 60,Weber State 58 (2 OT)
Wednesday, March 8
Championship — Montana State 85, Northern Arizona 78
Big Sky Women
Saturday, March 4
Game 1: Northern Colorado 63, Weber State 52
Game 2: Portland State 73, Idaho State 58
Sunday, March 5
Game 3: Northern Arizona 64, Northern Colorado 48
Game 4: Portland State, 77, Montana State 65
Monday, March 6
Game 5: Eastern Washington 72, Montana 64
Game 6: Sacramento State 73, Idaho 58
Tuesday, March 7
Game 7: Northern Arizona 74, Eastern Washington 57
Game 8: Sacramento State 60, Portland State 42
Wednesday, March 8
Championship — Sacramento State 76, Northern Arizona 63
West Coast Conference Women
At Orleans Arena, Las Vegas
Streaming on WCC Network
Thursday, March 2
Game 1: Pepperdine 63, Santa Clara 60
Game 2: Saint Mary’s 74, Loyola Marymount 43
Friday, March 3
Game 3: BYU 74, Pepperdine 59
Game 4: Pacific 82, Saint Mary's 77
Saturday, March 4
Game 5: BYU 66, San Francisco 56
Game 6: Pacific 71, San Diego 57
Sunday, March 5
Off day
Monday, March 6
Semifinals
Gonzaga 79, BYU 64
Portland 75, Pacific 72
Tuesday, March 7
Championship game — Portland 64, Gonzaga 60
West Coast Conference Men
At Orleans Arena, Las Vegas
Streaming on WCC Network
Thursday, March 2
Game 1: Portland 92, San Diego 74
Game 2 — Pacific 84, Pepperdine 71
Friday, March 3
Game 3: BYU 82, Portland 71
Game 4: San Francisco 80, Pacific 63
Saturday, March 4
Game 5: BYU 73, LMU 63
Game 6: San Francisco 93, Santa Clara 87 (OT)
Sunday, March 5
Off day
Monday, March 6
Semifinals
Saint Mary’s 76, BYU 69
Gonzaga 84, San Francisco 73
Tuesday, March 7
Championship — Gonzaga 77, Saint Mary's 51
Pac-12 Women
Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas
(Pac-12 Networks)
Wednesday, March 1
Game 1: UCLA 81, Arizona State 70 (OT).
Game 2: Oregon 52, Washington 50
Game 3: Washington State 61, California 49
Game 4: Oregon State 56, USC 48
Thursday, March 2
Game 5: UCLA 73, Arizona 59
Game 6: Stanford 76, Oregon 65
Game 7: Washington State 66, Utah 58
Game 8: Colorado 62, Oregon State 54
Friday, March 3
UCLA 69, Stanford 65
Washington State 61, Colorado 49
Sunday, March 5
Championship
Washington State 65, UCLA 61
