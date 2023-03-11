Panthers HC Frank Reich comments on acquiring 2023 draft's No. 1 pick

The Carolina Panthers have already equipped new head coach Frank Reich with one heck of a sideline staff. And now, they’ve brought him the richest prize of the 2023 NFL draft.

On Friday, the Panthers acquired the No. 1 overall pick from the Chicago Bears. While the price was steep—having to give away two first-rounders, two second-rounders and star wide receiver DJ Moore—the result will give them the best chance of securing a franchise quarterback this spring.

So, how does Reich feel about this sweet setup? MMQB senior NFL reporter Albert Breer had the answer:

As for who that right one will ultimately be, Reich shared a bit of insight into what he’s looking for with CBS Sports.

“There’s so many different ways to play the position,” he said last week. “But at some level you got to be able to be an accurate passer. You got to have that toughness, you got to be a great leader, you got to be able to process information pretty quickly. At some level, you’ve got to be able to play from the pocket. I like all the movement stuff. There’s guys that can move the launch point, get guys out of the pocket, but there’s still that old school mentality of, ‘Hey, there’s going to be times in the game where you got to win from the pocket.’ So those are some of the things you look for.”

Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis may all be in the conversation leading up to April 27.