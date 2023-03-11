Timbers watch: St. Louis at Portland Saturday

St. Louis at Portland: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Providence Park.

How to watch: Streamed live on Apple TV+ on MLS Season Pass. Available through Apple TV+ apps or through tv.apple.com via the internet. This match is free as part of the MLS promotion on the new subscription service.

Radio: KXTG AM 750 The Game.

Watch for: This is the third match in the history of St. Louis CITY SC — and the 400th MLS regular-season match for the Timbers (200 at home). The expansion team comes to Portland with two wins and six goals scored. The Timbers look to get back to winning after a 3-2 loss on the road to LAFC.

St. Louis has played direct soccer and used a high press out of the gate. That high press has resulted in two goals where opposing defenders passed the ball right to a St. Louis attacker. How will a Portland team that has struggled in possession early in this season react?

Another test figures to be defending set piece, a problem area in last week’s loss at LAFC’s three goals all came from plays that started with corner kicks.

Timbers centerback Zac McGraw said this week that the team has worked on improving how it defends the near post on corner kicks, an area LAFC attacked with dangerous deliveries from Kellyn Acosta.

“This week, and moving forward, we're just going to try to tighten our man marking in certain areas not to let people get free runs into the box,” McGraw said. “That's something we've worked on this week, try to set up differently to protect the that front side of the post that causes a lot of problems in LA.”

Portland switched from a four-back formation to three centerbacks and two wingbacks about an hour into the match at LAFC and found some success. Might Coach Giovanni Savarese stick with three central defenders to allow his outside backs more opportunities to get forward? McGraw said the team trains for both formations.

One of those outside backs, Juan Mosquera on the right, has factored in all three Timbers goals through two games. McGraw noted that the 19-year-old Colombian is one of the fastest players on the team.

“He's one of those players who's good at one-v-one defending, but he's proven these last two games that he's very dangerous going forward,” McGraw said. “He causes a lot of problems for the opposition's winger and their outside backs and their centerbacks by dribbling into those winger spaces, giving our winger more options of running in behind or going inside. He's just done very well going forward.”

St. Louis designated player Joao Klauss, a Brazilian striker, has scored in each match. Another DP for St. Louis is 26-year-old German attacking midfielder Eduard Lowen, who scored last week. Goalkeeper Roman Burki started 233 matches with Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga.