The Oklahoman

Class 5A boys basketball: Carl Albert, Del City set to meet in title game

By Ryan Aber, Oklahoman,

6 days ago

NORMAN — The Class 5A boys state basketball semifinals were held Friday morning at Lloyd Noble Center . Here's a look at what happened:

More: What to know about the Oklahoma high school basketball state tournaments

Carl Albert 51, Tulsa Holland Hall 39

Carl Albert has been a state tournament staple, making it every year since 2011.

But the Titans’ big-game experience goes far beyond the basketball court.

Walking into Lloyd Noble Center on Friday, Carl Albert coach Jay Price and junior Hutch Russell talked about the dynamic.

Then Carl Albert played it out on the court, turning in a stellar defensive performance to advance to Saturday’s Class 5A title game.

“They made it to the quarterfinals last year in baseball. He’s a big baseball player,” Price said. “Football won the championship. These kids have been in these kind of games. To see that across the board, from sport to sport, not just basketball, is a tremendous advantage.

“It’s not like it’s a brand-new thing. They know there’s a time where you’ve got to notch it up a little bit if you’re going to win.”

The Titans did that against Holland Hall, holding the Dutch’s duo of Jadon Cool and Carter Benson to more than 11 points below their combined season average.

Carlson: Millwood sophomores are why the Falcons are soaring, even if they are 'a little squirrely'

“We’ve seen them on film, we’ve watched them a little bit and just seen how good they are,” Price said. “They run a lot of great stuff — a lot of plays, a lot of sets. They’re really effective. We’ve got some defensive principles that we teach from day one. That’s kind of an old-school thing but I believe in that that if you just teach the right principles, no matter what plays and sets, we should be in the right spot but you might just have to pay a little bit extra attention to this guy and that guy.

“I just thought our defensive intensity was incredible.”

Quincy Hopkins was at the center of that, spending much of the game guarding Cool, who led Holland Hall with 12 but was just 4 of 11 from the field and 1 of 4 from beyond the arc.

“I felt like we really upped the intensity on them (Cool and Benson),” Hopkins said. “And we were trying to make their other players beat us.”

Hopkins had five steals and led the Titans in scoring with 13 points.

The Dutch were just 3 of 19 on 3-pointers and had 13 turnovers.

Carl Albert (23-5) will take on Del City at 5 p.m. Saturday in the title game.

“It means everything,” Hopkins said. “This is what we’ve been working for since Oct. 1 so we’re trying to go put it all on the line tomorrow.”

More: Class 3A girls basketball: Washington edges Kiefer, Jones holds off Bethel in semifinals

Del City 56, Tulsa Memorial 35

Brandon Garrison headed straight to Del City’s student section when the final buzzer sounded during the Eagles’ semifinal matchup against Tulsa Memorial.

The 6-foot-9 Oklahoma State signee had just put on a show as Del City topped the defending Class 5A champion 56-35 in a rematch of last year’s state title game.

Sprinting to Del City students, he approached the wall and easily leaped above it as he took a Lambeau Leap into the stands.

Garrison and the Eagles (20-6) still have unfinished business, but they’re just one step away from their ultimate goal and are enjoying the journey to achieve it. They’ll face Mid-Del rival Carl Albert in the finals at 5 p.m. Saturday.

“The win is huge,” Del City coach Lenny Hatchett said. “We’ve had a lot of meetings with these guys.”

Garrison had an efficient performance against Tulsa Memorial (23-4) as he finished with 18 points and six rebounds. He was nearly perfect from the field, hitting 7 of 8 shots.

“Overall, I thought he came out really aggressive in the first half,” Hatchett said. “That’s what we wanted him to do. Hit some big shots and really controlled the paint on boards.”

Jamouri McCalister was another player who stood out for Del City, which led 31-16 at halftime and dominated for the most part. McCalister had 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals and made 6 of 8 shots.

Jaedon Foreman was third on the team with 10 points.

The Eagles will now turn their attention to Carl Albert. The teams played last month, and Del City beat the Titans 52-44.

“Tomorrow is what matters,” Hatchett said. “Two teams that are familiar with each other. They’re well-coached. And I know we’re going to have our hands full. Hopefully, we got a little bit left in the tank for tomorrow.”

More: Class 4A boys basketball: Weatherford beats Crossings Christian, advances to state finals

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Class 5A boys basketball: Carl Albert, Del City set to meet in title game

