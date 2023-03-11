Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
ABC13 Houston

Man in jail on murder charge after allegedly killing friend responsible for girlfriend's death

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iHD7W_0lFCaZ1k00

A southwest Houston man is in jail and charged with murder after fatally shooting the man accused of killing his girlfriend.

Brian Bush, 38, is accused of killing a person days after Houston police say the man he killed, Earl Marcell Green, fatally shot Bush's girlfriend.

Both murders happened during the last week of February.

According to court records, Bush and his girlfriend of eight years, Clotheia Garrett, ran into Green, who was a childhood friend, as they were heading to a Sonic Drive-Thru on S. Post Oak for food.

The conversation was friendly, and they were all joking, records say, until Bush got out of the car to order. That is when Green opened fire on his girlfriend, police believe.

The car was riddled with bullet holes at the scene on Feb. 26, and witnesses could not believe what had happened.

"As you can see, she got shot up in broad daylight. It's bad out here," Christopher Dixon told ABC13 then.

Court documents said Garrett, 45, was shot at least seven times.

The next day, Green was charged with her murder, but he would never see a courtroom.

On Feb. 28, Green was shot and killed mid-day at Blue Ridge Road and Rockergate Drive intersection in far southwest Houston. He was shot multiple times.

"We're not believing this is a random crime," HPD Commander Christopher Hassig said.

Bush is now in the Harris County jail on an unlawful carry of a weapon charge.

He is charged in Fort Bend County with murder since Green was killed in the Fort Bend County area.

Bush is expected to appear back in court in April, officials said.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Houston, TX newsLocal Houston, TX
Police: Suspect in Sugar Land resident's murder dies by suicide in Louisiana jail
Sugar Land, TX20 hours ago
Search warrant requested by HPD to investigate 2 men found dead inside SE Houston home
Houston, TX22 hours ago
HPD body cam video shows what happened before and after officers shot suspect who stabbed them
Houston, TX20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman claims she’s with DoorDash while group of suspects attempt to break into Montgomery County home
Spring, TX1 hour ago
Woman found stabbed to death outside burned down tire business in Gulfgate area, police say
Houston, TX1 day ago
Texas 5-Year-Old Slammed To The Ground And Punched By Man During Crawfish Boil
League City, TX1 day ago
Houston man sentenced to 8 months in federal prison for trying to use drone to drop contraband in Beaumont prison
Beaumont, TX20 hours ago
Skateboarders arrested after breaking into water park, using rides as half-pipes, Pct. 4 says
Spring, TX2 hours ago
Houston Rapper OMB Bloodbath Facing RICO Charges For Alleged Gang Murder
Houston, TX1 day ago
Woman gets 4 years probation after child falls out of moving SUV in SW Houston
Houston, TX1 day ago
Tragedy strikes Texas family as 3-year-old accidentally shoots and kills sister
Houston, TX2 days ago
Houston woman stabbed to death in parking lot on Telephone Road
Houston, TX1 day ago
Woman left paralyzed after suspect brutally body slammed her during robbery
Houston, TX2 days ago
Make it make sense: Texas mother being investigated by child protective services, DFPS worker refuses to tell her why
Houston, TX1 day ago
Houston police investigating crash that killed bicyclist on Westheimer Parkway near Freedom Park
Houston, TX18 hours ago
Suspect charged in connection with weekend triple stabbing at Houston family gathering
Houston, TX2 days ago
Gunmen open fire on alleged targeted car with man, young child inside in Texas City, police said
Texas City, TX2 days ago
Authorities searching for man accused of setting fire at Walmart in northeast Harris County
Houston, TX2 days ago
Baytown man convicted of kidnapping then raping woman he arranged date with back in 2021
Baytown, TX2 days ago
Nhung Truong GoFundMe Raises $70k for Paralyzed Woman Body Slammed by Thief
Houston, TX2 days ago
HPD investigating shooting that injured 1 person in NW Houston on Easter Street
Houston, TX2 days ago
2nd shooter sought in the killing of Takeoff
Houston, TX2 days ago
Woman with intellectual disability who disappeared Saturday in downtown Houston was found, HPD says
Houston, TX1 day ago
Shooting near store in Acres Homes leaves man hospitalized, HPD says
Houston, TX2 days ago
5 arrested, multiple guns and drugs recovered after chase through Montgomery County, Pct. 4 deputies say
Houston, TX3 days ago
Longview company facing suit in employee's death
Longview, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy