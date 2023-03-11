Police searching for thieves targeting schools in the Bronx

Police are looking to apprehend serial teenage thieves who have stolen tens of thousands of dollars of items from schools in the Bronx.

In the first incident on Feb. 6, thieves targeted the NYC Charter High School for Architecture, Engineering and Construction Industries and stole nearly $7,000 worth of items.

The thieves have struck nine times. The suspects are described as males between the ages of 15 and 18.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

