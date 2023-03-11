Open in App
Bronx, NY
See more from this location?
ABCNY

Police searching for thieves targeting schools in the Bronx

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JxZUX_0lFC6FMb00

Police are looking to apprehend serial teenage thieves who have stolen tens of thousands of dollars of items from schools in the Bronx.

In the first incident on Feb. 6, thieves targeted the NYC Charter High School for Architecture, Engineering and Construction Industries and stole nearly $7,000 worth of items.

The thieves have struck nine times. The suspects are described as males between the ages of 15 and 18.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

ALSO READ | Top 7 ways to protect yourself from consumer fraud

Consumers are losing billions to consumer fraud, the largest amount ever. Nina Pineda has the story.

----------

*
More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
12-year-old boy stabbed in back inside Taco Bell in the Bronx
Bronx, NY9 hours ago
16-year-old shot near playground in the Bronx
Bronx, NY8 hours ago
17-year-old killed in Brooklyn broad daylight shooting
Brooklyn, NY23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Home Invaders Rob Bronx Woman at Knifepoint
Bronx, NY17 hours ago
16-year-old groped and robbed aboard NYC subway train
New York City, NY20 hours ago
Robbery duo steals $50,000 worth of gems from posh NYC shop: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY16 hours ago
14-year-old girl reported missing in the Bronx for nearly two weeks
Bronx, NY20 hours ago
Suspect arrested in death of woman found murdered in historic Bedford-Stuyvesant mansion
New York City, NY20 hours ago
Man brutally beaten, robbed waiting for McDonald’s drive-thru order in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Teen stabbed in Manhattan school, 14-year-old in custody: NYPD
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Out-of-control car hits 6 people in Manhattan; driver flees, then returns to scene
Manhattan, NY22 hours ago
Armed robbery at Paterson pharmacy caught on video; 3rd drugstore targeted since December
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Argument ends in shooting aboard MTA bus in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Teenage student at Manhattan charter school stabs classmate, police say
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Drugs, cash and razor blades flow into NYC juvenile centers through staff smuggling network
New York City, NY1 day ago
NYPD searching for calculator bandits targeting Bronx schools
Bronx, NY3 days ago
Police arrest suspect in Rutland homicide
Rutland, VT1 day ago
Police increases presence near Manhattan schools in wake of 3 recent shootings
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Suspect Sought in McDonald’s Delivery Shooting
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Two NYC women killed in separate domestic assaults days apart
New York City, NY2 days ago
Woman, 57, attacked with bleach during argument at SI deli
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
Brooklyn woman found dead in her apartment, man in custody: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
NYPD: 3 Manhattan shootings reported in 5 hours
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Woman found dead, stabbed in Brooklyn domestic dispute: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
New Jersey homeowner finds dead cat inside family mailbox in Cranford
Cranford, NJ1 day ago
LI Target shoplifting scam for car seats leads to chase with cop hanging out Tesla window: police
Westbury, NY2 days ago
Woman, 28, found beaten to death inside Brooklyn apartment: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
NY State police closer to arrest in ‘vicious’ cold case killing of NYPD cop’s daughter
New York City, NY2 days ago
Rats invade stove near pregnant NYC woman’s bedroom
New York City, NY1 day ago
Former Smith & Wesson Employee Operating in Port Chester, New York Arrested with 2 Others on Ghost Gun and Narcotics Trafficking Ring
Port Chester, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy