With no deal from Raiders, Denzel Perryman to hit free agent market

By Levi Damien,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RAJgv_0lFBuqGU00

If you watched Denzel Perryman play for the Raiders the past couple seasons, you might’ve thought he would be a priority to re-sign. After all, he made the Pro Bowl in 2021 and even while missing five games last season, still finished third on the team in tackles.

But the Raiders seem to have other ideas. The eight-year pro will hit the open market next week after not agreeing to a deal to return according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Perryman was acquired by the Raiders in trade with the Panthers prior to the 2021 season and quickly became a pivotal part of the defense. He had signed a two-year deal with the Panthers and instead played it out in Las Vegas.

His exit leaves a gaping hole at middle linebacker, where they currently only have 2022 undrafted rookie Luke Masterson under contract. Which means should he sign elsewhere in free agency, the Raiders will likely have to seek out a replacement either among the outside free agents or in the draft.

