West teams sweep East at prep hoops all-star game

The fourth edition of the Aiken County All-Star Basketball Classic was played Friday at Aiken High School, bringing together the top senior high school basketball players from Aiken County and beyond.

In the girls' game, the West team used a 21-0 run to open the fourth quarter to overcome a 13-point deficit in a 47-38 win.

Silver Bluff's Aaliyah Lawrence scored a game-high 16 points to lead the West, earning MVP honors. Military Magnet Academy's Kaelin Davis scored 10, and North Augusta's Ansley Gartrell had eight.

North Augusta's P'eris Smith led the East team with 14 points, and Westwood's Miracle Branch and Aiken's Makayla Tucker scored nine apiece.

In addition to MVP honors, Lawrence was also the recipient of the Kaylin Foreman Memorial Award.

In the boys' game, the West team took control in the third quarter on the way to an 81-76 win.

Strom Thurmond's Daniel Mims scored 14 points, including the first eight of the game, to lead the West and was named MVP. Wagener-Salley's Chris Kitchings scored 10, North Augusta's Amarri Wilcher had nine, and South Aiken's KJ Jenkins and Airport's Jamal McBride had eight apiece.

Midland Valley's Desmond Evans scored 15 to lead the East. Silver Bluff's D'Amari Gaines had 14, and South Aiken's Tyreke Williams and Wagener-Salley's CJ Bell scored 12 apiece.

Mims was also the recipient of the Isaiah Arthur Scholarship Award.