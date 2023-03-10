Open in App
WBRE

McDonald’s expands chicken sandwich lineup with new flavors

By Iman Palm,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EEep4_0lFBM0Az00

( KTLA ) — McDonald’s is changing its chicken sandwich lineup with a name change and the debut of two new flavors slated to hit menus next week.

The fast-food company announced that its chicken sandwich will now have the famous “Mc” prefix and will now be known as the “McCrispy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C9QQI_0lFBM0Az00
McDonald’s new chicken sandwich flavors, Bacon Ranch and Bacon Ranch Deluxe. (McDonald’s)

“Earning your ‘Mc’ is a true McDonald’s badge of honor,” a news release said.

To commemorate the name change, McDonald’s also announced two new flavors — Bacon Ranch and Bacon Ranch Deluxe — that will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide beginning March 13.

Popeyes debuts new chicken sandwich, dares competition to ‘Copy This’

“Both sandwiches feature our signature chicken fillet topped with applewood smoked bacon plus a creamy new Ranch Sauce – made with buttermilk, dried herbs and spices – and served on a toasted potato roll,” a news release said.

The deluxe version of the sandwich will also include shredded lettuce and Roma tomato slices.

To wash it all down, customers will be able to enjoy the new McDonald’s lemonade drink, made with “real lemon juice, bits of lemon pulp and real cane sugar,” according to the McDonald’s website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX5 days ago
I bought a puppy for hundreds of dollars – then I realized I had been duped, the picture I was sent was a red flag
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Three shot, suspect wanted in Wilkes-Barre Friday night shooting
Wilkes-barre, PA4 days ago
Ryan Seacrest Suffers Oscars Mishap While Arriving at Awards Show
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Man in critical condition after being shot in the head in Scranton
Scranton, PA1 day ago
Berwick man sentenced for aggravated identity theft
Berwick, PA3 days ago
Woman allegedly threatened to kill two in their sleep
Lock Haven, PA12 hours ago
Luzerne County motorcycle chase leads to 25 grams of meth
Hazleton, PA1 day ago
Body not discovered for 23 days in Las Vegas airport’s short-term parking
Las Vegas, NV12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy