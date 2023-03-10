Pensacola
Truth for Youth declines Pensacola's offer to buy historic Belmont-DeVilliers property
By Jim Little, Pensacola News Journal,4 days ago
Truth for Youth declined Pensacola's offer to buy its Belmont-DeVilliers' property, Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves told the City Council on Thursday night. On Monday, the...
