Minnesota Class 2A boys hockey tournament: Edina's defense leads it over Cretin-Derham Hall

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The No. 3-seed Edina Hornets defeated the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders 4-1 to advance to the Class 2A championship at the Xcel Energy Center.

Edina head coach Curt Giles, as a player, was a shot-blocking machine and a guy who would always get the puck out of his own zone. So it is no surprise that is how his Edina Hornets played.

“Tonight they played a little more of a game that I call Curt’s style,” Cretin-Derham Hall’s head coach Matt Funk said. “If their defenders are in trouble, or if there is ever a swarm, they are quick to get the puck off the glass. Guys bought into Curt’s system. Really tough for us when they sit back and take your time and space away.”

Bobby Cowan continued to shine this tournament with his fourth goal of the tournament and 16th on the year, giving Edina the game’s first goal. Cowan’s goal was assisted by Charlie Sandven.

Cowan’s goal came after his linemate, Jackson Nevers, hit the post with a shot in his first two shifts of the game. Cowan’s goal was the result of a great breakout pass by Sandven, which sent Cowan all the way in.

Cretin-Derham Hall caught a break when Mike Mason went to the box for cross-checking. This sent the Raiders on the power play for the first time.

About one minute later, Attila Lippai tied the game at 1-1 with his 17th goal of the year. Jake Fisher sent the puck down low for Max Anderson, who later backhand-sauced one to the slot for Lippai, who let a missile go.

Just over three minutes into the second period, Edina regained its lead with a goal from Mason West. John Halverson flipped a puck to John Warpinski who crashed the net hard. After a scrum in front, West poked the puck past Leo Miller giving Edina a 2-1 lead.

Edina added another goal in the third period off a shot that went wide. Mason passed one to Sandven, who fired one off the backboards. The puck trickled free to the slot where Ryan Flaherty ripped home his 10th of the year to give Edina a 3-1 lead.

“As a line, we like to always stay positive,” Nevers said on playing with Flaherty and Cowan. “We knew the boards were bouncy. We talked about if the defenders have nothing just throw it off the boards.”

With about two minutes left in the game, Cretin-Derham Hall pulled its goalie to get the extra attacker on the ice.

After a look, Mason regathered the puck and sent one up for Flaherty, who scored the empty net goal for his second of the game and 11th of the year.

Edina will now move on to the championship game and play the winner of Minnetonka against Andover. For Cretin-Derham Hall, it will play the loser of that game for third place.

Cretin-Derham Hall lost Cormick "Mick" Scanlan, a sophomore on the junior varsity team and younger brother to varsity senior Colin Scanlan on Christmas day after he suffered a stroke.

“There is a reason I brought these four guys up here,” Funk said on Simon Houge, Fisher, Lippai and Lucas Cernohous. “You guys took on a lot this year. You guys helped a teammate and a community get through something that no 17 through 15-year-old should have to go through. I am extremely proud of you. You will always be my boys. I love you all.”