Get a 'Move' On -- Star Dance Company's Bright Light of Entertainment Continues: A Review By Patrick B. McGuigan, Arts Critic, The City Sentinel, 5 days ago

Oklahoma City -- From pillar-to-post, the presentation of "Move!" at Oklahoma City University's Kirkpatrick Auditorium is brilliant and at times breath-taking. The Star Dance Company ...