Open in App
Oklahoma City, OK
See more from this location?
city-sentinel.com

Get a 'Move' On -- Star Dance Company's Bright Light of Entertainment Continues: A Review

By Patrick B. McGuigan, Arts Critic, The City Sentinel,

5 days ago
Oklahoma City -- From pillar-to-post, the presentation of "Move!" at Oklahoma City University's Kirkpatrick Auditorium is brilliant and at times breath-taking. The Star Dance Company...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oklahoma City, OK newsLocal Oklahoma City, OK
OKCMOA offers one-of-a-kind experience for low-vision and blind community
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
March 14 Proclaimed OKC Realtor Day | City Council Approves Seven Upcoming Events
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Debbie Epinosa of Oklahoma City and Deacon Larry Sousa of Norman receive 2023 Chief Justice Kane Awards
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
OK-CADP Awards Dinner to feature keynote Adam Luck, former Pardon & Parole Board chair
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy