Oklahoma City
Change location
See more from this location?
Oklahoma City, OK
city-sentinel.com
Get a 'Move' On -- Star Dance Company's Bright Light of Entertainment Continues: A Review
By Patrick B. McGuigan, Arts Critic, The City Sentinel,5 days ago
By Patrick B. McGuigan, Arts Critic, The City Sentinel,5 days ago
Oklahoma City -- From pillar-to-post, the presentation of "Move!" at Oklahoma City University's Kirkpatrick Auditorium is brilliant and at times breath-taking. The Star Dance Company...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0