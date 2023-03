via.news

DouYu Stock Is 15% Down In The Last 5 Sessions By Via News Editorial Team, 5 days ago

By Via News Editorial Team, 5 days ago

(VIANEWS) – Shares of DouYu (NASDAQ: DOYU) slid by a staggering 15.71% in 5 sessions from $1.4 at -15.71, to $1.18 at 14:16 EST on ...