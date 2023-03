wnymedia.net

Grand Jury Issues No Bill of Indictment in Tyler Lewis Stabbing Death By WNYmedia Network, 4 days ago

By WNYmedia Network, 4 days ago

STATEMENT FROM ERIE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY JOHN J. FLYNN ON INVESTIGATION INTO THE FATAL STABBING OF TYLER LEWIS. “Since October 14, 2022, our investigation into ...