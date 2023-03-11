Open in App
Denver, CO
Inside The Spurs

Spurs Stun Nikola Jokic, Nuggets in Comeback Victory

By Jeremy Brener,

5 days ago

The Denver Nuggets came into the game with the best record in the Western Conference. But that didn't stop the San Antonio Spurs from pulling off the upset.

The San Antonio Spurs are shocking the world after beating the Western Conference's top-seeded Denver Nuggets in a 128-120 win Friday night at AT&T Center.

The Nuggets jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter, leading by 12 points after as many minutes. Denver held a lead by as much as 15 points, but the scrappy Spurs began to chip away.

Thanks to a 42-point second quarter, the Spurs entered the locker room with a one-point lead and had the Nuggets reeling.

In the second half, the Spurs kept going and tensions grew high between center Zach Collins and Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., who were both ejected.

The Spurs led by six points at the time of the fight and was able to keep it going. The Nuggets cut the deficit to two in the fourth quarter, but never got any closer. The newest member of the Spurs, Sandro Mamukelashvili, was crucial in helping pull out the win, scoring all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter.

The Spurs were led by Keldon Johnson, who scored a team-high 23 points, while Nikola Jokic recorded a 37-point triple double with 11 assists and rebounds.

The Spurs are back in action Sunday at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

