A man pled guilty to attempted abusive sexual contact with a minor and second degree burglary.

William Parnell admitted to following a girl down an aisle of a Glenpool store where he worked.

He said he put his hand over her mouth and groped her in June 2021.

He also admitted that in March of 2022, he followed another girl from her bus stop, broke into her home, and stole a gun.

Both girls were able to escape.