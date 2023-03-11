Christopher Newport men top Mary Hardin-Baylor, will play for a third final four trip in six seasons

It took Christopher Newport University’s men’s basketball program 48 years to reach its first NCAA Division III final four. On Saturday, the Captains will play to go to a third in their past six opportunities.

The Captains advanced to the last eight of the tournament with a 72-60 win over Mary Hardin-Baylor of Texas in the round of 16 Friday at the Freeman Center. CNU (27-3) will be back on its home court at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, when it faces Wheaton of Illinois — a 74-67 winner over St. Joseph of Connecticut on Friday — for a final four berth.

Should the Captains win Saturday, they will join the 2015-16 and 2018-19 teams as national semifinalists. The Captains reached the Sweet 16 in 2020, but the rest of that tournament was canceled by the onset of the pandemic, then the 2020-2021 season was canceled.

“How often do you get another chance?” Captains coach John Krikorian said. “We lost in the final seconds of the Elite Eight last year at Marietta, and I know it’s been on the players’ minds.

“It was right there for the taking and the guys have worked hard to get back here, and here we are. It’s kind of surreal.”

Norview High graduate Jahn Hines (17 points), Ty Henderson (15 points), Matthew Brodie (13 points) and Trey Barber (12 points) led the Captains’ balanced scoring effort. The Cougars’ Trey Prince led all scorers with 33 points, but Collin Hines and others limited Josiah Johnson (21.6 ppg) to one point.

The Captains started and ended the first half hot from the field to lead 36-25 at intermission. The Captains hit eight of their first 13 shots and were 10 of 17 in vaulting to a 23-11 lead.

The Captains hit a cold spell after that, making just one of their next 12 shots. Led by 6-foot-6 senior Nathan Stolz, the Cougars climbed back into the game with a 10-2 run to pull within 25-21. Stolz — who scored 13 points while hitting three 3s in the first half — started the run with a trey.

CNU retaliated with an 11-4 run to end the half. Barber scored the first five points before Brodie and Henderson nailed back-to-back 3s.

After scoring just six points in the first half, Prince scored 13 points in a 17-10 run the Cougars used to start the second half as they pulled to within 46-42.

“They came back punch for punch, and then it was a real rock fight for a little bit,” Krikorian said. “I thought when we were able to get some separation in the second half, that’s the blow that made the difference.”

Rodney Graves halted the Cougars’ momentum by scoring on an offensive rebound, a CNU strength Krikorian calls “our calling card.”

CNU feasted on offensive rebounds, with Ian Anderson grabbing a team-high six, and outrebounded the Cougars 48-35. Following Graves’ score, the Captains pulled away for good, their lead peaking at 64-48 on Jahn Hines’ jumper with 4:48 remaining, and soon turned their thoughts on another chance to reach the final four.

Wheaton (25-4) faces a huge challenge in beating the Captains on their home court. CNU is 11-1 at home this season and 162-19 in 12 seasons under Krikorian at the Freeman Center, where they are 59-3 since the start of the 2018-19 season.

“The best thing is that we have home-court advantage — our fans, our arena,” Henderson said. “It’s big-time feeling.

“Last year we were away (in Ohio at Marietta), and we got the feeling of the other crowd. Having home court is a big thing.”

